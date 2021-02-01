DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient population



Based on preliminary numbers Fresenius Medical Care confirms achievement of its 2020 financial targets, with net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) slightly above the top end of the target range. Earnings development was impacted negatively in Q4 by an impairment in the Latin America segment of approximately EUR 195 million, which is treated as a special item.



Fresenius Medical Care hereby informs the market early on its indicative preliminary assumptions for the development of the net income in fiscal year 2021.



The significant acceleration in November and December 2020 of Covid-19 related patient excess mortality is expected to continue into 2021. In addition, the Company anticipates the associated cost for safety measures for patients and employees to remain at a high level. Fresenius Medical Care continues to monitor the further development of mortality, the adoption and speed of roll out of vaccinations as well as government relief measures and to closely evaluate opportunities to adjust its cost base.



Against this backdrop, Fresenius Medical Care anticipates, based on early indications and before special items, such as potential restructuring measures, and on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of up to mid-single digits and assumes net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) to decline by up to 25 percent.



The mid-term targets through 2025, as defined in October 2020, remain unchanged.



