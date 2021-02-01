 

DGAP-Adhoc Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient population

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.02.2021, 22:35  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient population

01-Feb-2021 / 22:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient population

Based on preliminary numbers Fresenius Medical Care confirms achievement of its 2020 financial targets, with net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) slightly above the top end of the target range. Earnings development was impacted negatively in Q4 by an impairment in the Latin America segment of approximately EUR 195 million, which is treated as a special item.

Fresenius Medical Care hereby informs the market early on its indicative preliminary assumptions for the development of the net income in fiscal year 2021.

The significant acceleration in November and December 2020 of Covid-19 related patient excess mortality is expected to continue into 2021. In addition, the Company anticipates the associated cost for safety measures for patients and employees to remain at a high level. Fresenius Medical Care continues to monitor the further development of mortality, the adoption and speed of roll out of vaccinations as well as government relief measures and to closely evaluate opportunities to adjust its cost base.

Against this backdrop, Fresenius Medical Care anticipates, based on early indications and before special items, such as potential restructuring measures, and on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of up to mid-single digits and assumes net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA) to decline by up to 25 percent.

The mid-term targets through 2025, as defined in October 2020, remain unchanged.

Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications | EVP
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601

01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164987

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1164987  01-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164987&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE: Brandheiß und scharf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient population DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income due to accelerated impact of Covid-19 related excess mortality on its patient …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Evotec-CSO Cord Dohrmann in den Wissenschaftsrat berufen
Compleo Charging Solutions AG welcomes Sebastian Grabert as new Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Firmenkonsortium entwickelt kostengünstigeres und leichteres Batteriekonzept ...
DGAP-News: AiCuris changes its legal form: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH becomes AiCuris AG
EQS-Adhoc: Behauptungen von Liwet Holding AG nicht glaubhaft - Gericht weist Gesuch um vorsorgliche Massnahme ...
DGAP-News: windeln.de SE: windeln.de announces preliminary financials for 2020 with 8.6% revenues growth and ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA erwartet signifikante negative Auswirkungen der zunehmenden Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten durch COVID-19 auf das Konzernergebnis 2021 und bestätigt seine Mittelfrist-Ziele (deutsch)
22:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA erwartet signifikante negative Auswirkungen der zunehmenden Übersterblichkeit von Dialysepatienten durch COVID-19 auf das Konzernergebnis 2021 und bestätigt seine Mittelfrist-Ziele
22:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA anticipates significant negative impact on 2021 net income from accelerated COVID-19 related excess mortality of dialysis patients; confirms mid-term targets
22:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA erwartet deutlich negative Auswirkungen auf das Konzernergebnis 2021 aufgrund der Covid-19-bedingten erhöhten Übersterblichkeit auf seine Patientengruppe (deutsch)
22:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA erwartet deutlich negative Auswirkungen auf das Konzernergebnis 2021 aufgrund der Covid-19-bedingten erhöhten Übersterblichkeit auf seine Patientengruppe
18:15 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax erholt sich nach trüber Vorwoche deutlich
15:04 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax startet nach schwacher Vorwoche wieder durch
12:06 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax stabilisiert sich - Immobilienwerte sehr gefragt
11:00 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: FMC als größter Dax-Verlierer belastet von Analystenabstufung
10:15 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax mit weiterem Stabilisierungsversuch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
589
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE: Brandheiß und scharf