RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced the election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on February 1, 2021. Shareholders elected T. Joe Crawford, retired Vice President and General Manager – Steel Dynamics Roanoke Bar Division, Maryellen F. Goodlatte, attorney and of counsel – Glenn Feldmann Darby and Goodlatte, and Paul W. Nester, President and CEO – RGC Resources, Inc., for three-year terms. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Brown, Edwards & Company, L.L.P. as auditors for fiscal 2021.



At a meeting of the Board of Directors, following the annual shareholders meeting, John B. Williamson, III was elected Chairman of the Board and Paul W. Nester was elected President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc. The following RGC Resources senior officers were also elected: Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In addition, Roanoke Gas Company, the largest subsidiary of RGC Resources, elected the following senior officers: Paul W. Nester, President and CEO, Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Strategy and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, Carl J. Shockley, Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President, Customer Service.