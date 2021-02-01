 

RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 22:30  |  34   |   |   

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced the election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on February 1, 2021. Shareholders elected T. Joe Crawford, retired Vice President and General Manager – Steel Dynamics Roanoke Bar Division, Maryellen F. Goodlatte, attorney and of counsel – Glenn Feldmann Darby and Goodlatte, and Paul W. Nester, President and CEO – RGC Resources, Inc., for three-year terms. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Brown, Edwards & Company, L.L.P. as auditors for fiscal 2021.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors, following the annual shareholders meeting, John B. Williamson, III was elected Chairman of the Board and Paul W. Nester was elected President and CEO of RGC Resources, Inc. The following RGC Resources senior officers were also elected: Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President and Chief Information Officer. In addition, Roanoke Gas Company, the largest subsidiary of RGC Resources, elected the following senior officers: Paul W. Nester, President and CEO, Randall P. Burton, II, Vice President, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer, Lawrence T. Oliver, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Strategy and Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, Carl J. Shockley, Jr., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Robert L. Wells, II, Vice President, Customer Service.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to approximately 62,500 customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact:  Randall P. Burton, II
  Vice President and CFO
Telephone:  540-777-3997



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RGC Resources Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced the election of Directors at its shareholders meeting held on February 1, 2021. Shareholders elected T. Joe Crawford, retired Vice President and General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus