 

Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial Vaccine Against COVID-19 Through Exclusive Option Agreement with Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 13:30  |  151   |   |   

- Company secures next step to continue to build-out pipeline of assets

- University researchers developed a proprietary and orally active bacterial vaccine platform technology currently undergoing pre-clinical studies for the prevention of coronavirus diseases, including COVID-19

- Aeterna Zentaris to evaluate the University’s coronavirus vaccine platform technology including COVID-19 under an exclusive option agreement

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aeterna Zentaris GmbH, (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company has entered into an exclusive option agreement to evaluate a preclinical potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg (the “University”), one of Germany’s leading research and teaching universities. The vaccine technology developed at the University uses a typhoid fever vaccine as a carrier strain and has the potential to be an orally active COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) live-attenuated bacterial vaccine.

Under the option agreement entered into with the University, Aeterna has the right to negotiate an exclusive worldwide license to develop this technology for the prevention of coronavirus diseases, including COVID-19. A scientific advice meeting with the German authorities at Paul-Ehrlich Institute has been scheduled by the University to discuss a roadmap towards initiating a first-in-human clinical trial. Aeterna believes that, if it is determined that there is sufficient data to advance into human clinical trials, the development program for this particular COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be abbreviated because extensive clinical safety data is already available for the underlying vaccine strain, Salmonella Typhi Ty21a. Aeterna expects to make a decision whether to exercise its option to negotiate a license for that technology by mid 2021.

“While vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed, we believe there is opportunity for improvement. That includes the potential to develop a more cost-effective oral alternative with less onerous storage requirements than the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna Zentaris. “We are optimistic that results from further studies of this new vaccination approach may offer a much needed, safe and effective immunization alternative against COVID-19. Aeterna will contribute its expertise and experience in preclinical development and GMP-compliant manufacturing to the project.”

28.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive Therapeutics
26.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule
15.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris to Present at NobleCon17
05.01.21
Aeterna Zentaris to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

14:00 Uhr
8.750
AEterna Zentaris AEZS 1000% Chance !?