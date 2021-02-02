 

Badger Technologies Introduces the Badger UV Disinfect Robot to Elevate Health and Safety in Grocery and Retail Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 14:45  |  22   |   |   

Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil, introduces the Badger UV Disinfect robot, an autonomous ultraviolet (UV) disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments. The latest in the lineup of Badger Technologies autonomous robots, the Badger UV Disinfect robot is equipped with advanced UV-C technology developed by UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a leading provider of air and surface disinfection solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005151/en/

Badger UV Disinfect robot uses advanced UV-C technology to combat high-risk pathogens and improve store safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

Badger UV Disinfect robot uses advanced UV-C technology to combat high-risk pathogens and improve store safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

Early testing of the new Badger Technologies autonomous robot with UVDI’s 254nm UV-C technology indicates 99% and greater inactivation of coronaviruses, E.coli, Salmonella enterica and Influenza A. Testing results also show that the Badger UV Disinfect robot can decontaminate 40,000 square feet in about two hours, enabling rapid disinfection of typical store spaces, including shelves, aisles and checkout areas.

“We’re proud to work with Badger Technologies to advance store safety combining globally trusted technologies in ultraviolet disinfection and robotics,” said Peter Veloz, CEO of UltraViolet Devices Inc. “Together, we can provide enhanced surface disinfection in public spaces with a self-navigating, autonomous UV disinfecting solution that’s proven effective and simple for retailers to implement safely.”

Collaboration in Robotics and UV-C Disinfection Leadership

UVDI’s advanced UV-C technology, which is used by over 1,000 hospitals in more than 25 countries, has proven its effectiveness in limiting healthcare-associated infections, according to several published clinical studies. Most recently, UVDI announced the results of independent testing conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis, an accredited BSL-3 laboratory. The data revealed that UVDI’s UV-C disinfecting technology achieved greater than 99.99% inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus strain that causes COVID-19, within five minutes of application at a distance of 12 feet. UVDI’s Indoor Air-Quality solutions also are in use at more than 10,000 international commercial sites.

“Disinfecting retail stores is an ideal job for our robots as they can navigate aisles effortlessly,” said Tim Rowland, CEO of Badger Technologies. “We’re pleased to work with UVDI to help grocers and retailers quickly address COVID-19 contamination concerns while supporting long-term strategies for more effective infection prevention in retail environments.”

Advancing Retail Automation and Infection Prevention

To advance retail automation and infection prevention, Badger Technologies and UVDI will conduct micro-efficacy testing and in-store pilots of the Badger UV Disinfect robot during the first quarter of this year.

The Badger UV Disinfect robot joins the Badger Retail inSight robot, a shelf-scanning robot that addresses out-of-stock, planogram compliance and price integrity issues, and Badger Retail inSpect robot, a floor-scanning robot that automates hazard detections, such as spilled liquids and other debris. More than 500 Badger Technologies’ autonomous robots have been deployed by the company throughout the U.S. and Australia. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these multipurpose robots have traveled hundreds of thousands of miles alongside essential workers to help keep shelves stocked, products priced correctly and floors clean.

About Badger Technologies

Badger Technologies is a product division of Jabil (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Badger Technologies’ retail automation solutions feature autonomous robots that capture and share valuable data designed to improve operations and financial performance. Retail robots automate hazard detection and expedite issues resolution while also addressing a host of inventory and data disconnects to improve profitability and shopping experiences. Badger Technologies also has developed an autonomous ultraviolet disinfecting robot designed to combat high-risk pathogens and an autonomous robot for the security guard industry.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Badger Technologies Introduces the Badger UV Disinfect Robot to Elevate Health and Safety in Grocery and Retail Stores Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil, introduces the Badger UV Disinfect robot, an autonomous ultraviolet (UV) disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Genprex Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Closing of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend
14.01.21
Jabil baut Kapazitäten für nachhaltige Verpackungen mit dem Kauf von Ecologic Brands aus
14.01.21
Jabil Bolsters Sustainable Packaging Capabilities with Acquisition of Ecologic Brands
12.01.21
Jabil Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders