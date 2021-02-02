 

3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced Manufacturing, and New Materials Development Laboratories

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 22:15  |  60   |   |   

  • Company to expand Metals and Polymer Advanced Manufacturing capability, Customer Collaboration & Training Center, and Materials Development Laboratories
  • Addition of 100,000 Square Feet for Materials Production and Quality Labs
  • Creation of over 50 new jobs in South Carolina over next five years

ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced a planned expansion of its Rock Hill, South Carolina, location, adding 100,000 square feet to its existing headquarters campus. This expansion will enable the company to consolidate its materials manufacturing, quality, and logistics operations, with new and expanded materials development laboratories to improve operational efficiencies, accelerate solution development and reduce time to market. In addition, the company will expand its customer collaboration and training facilities, as well as its advanced manufacturing capabilities for both metal and polymer components. These capabilities are critical to accelerating the move from proof-of-concept for new customer applications to full-scale workflow definition and initial industrial production.

3D Systems’ Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Chuck Hull invented 3D printing technology in 1983, and his spark of innovation ignited the 3D printing (also known as ‘additive manufacturing’) industry. More than 30 years later, the company remains a recognized leader in the industry and is the largest, US-based company that provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. 3D Systems collaborates with its customers to create bespoke solutions – comprising materials, hardware, software, and services – to meet unique application and business requirements. The additional customer collaboration space will provide an enhanced environment for 3D Systems’ application engineers to help customers address their distinct market needs.

Advanced materials are at the heart of the company’s 3D printing solutions which enable the design and manufacture of parts for a variety of applications including medical implants, orthodontic aligners, space exploration, satellites, NASCAR, Formula 1, and appliances. The company’s materials innovation – led by its deeply experienced team of materials scientists - is driven by the desire to meet new application challenges presented by its customers. As part of this expansion, 3D Systems intends to invest in new laboratories to foster this activity. The new materials produced in the company’s expanded laboratories have the potential to address an ever-broadening range of applications – changing how products are developed and produced, and how healthcare is delivered.

