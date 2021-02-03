iLOOKABOUT becomes Voxtur Analytics Corp and Closes Acquisition of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title and Certain Assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A.

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) further to its news release issued on January 15th, 2021 and January 22nd, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce it has executed the definitive agreements and closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of; (i) Voxtur Technologies, Inc. (“Voxtur Technologies”); (ii) 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line Title, LLC (“Brightline Title”), and (iii) certain technology and non-legal assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “JEA”) (the “Acquisition”).

In addition to closing the Acquisition, the Company has received all requisite approvals and has changed its name from "iLOOKABOUT Corp." to "Voxtur Analytics Corp." The Company is expected to begin trading under "Voxtur Analytics Corp." on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of markets on February 5th, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "VXTR". No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. Complete marketing materials and rebranding efforts will continue to transition over the next few months.

ʺWith this acquisition, the Company will be in a position to deliver a valuable suite of products and services to the real estate sector offering a breadth of insight, understanding and analytics distinctive in today’s marketplace. By combining both sets of assets, we are now able to touch many functions in the real estate value chain and, as a result, we are able to move the vision forward for a more efficient real estate transaction, increasing value for all,” said Gary Yeoman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition to the near‐term revenue benefits anticipated with the addition of Voxtur’s and Brightline’s significant client base, this transaction is aligned with our previous investments in technology and the accumulation of proprietary industry data creating a resilient and dynamic growth platform.”