 

iLOOKABOUT becomes Voxtur Analytics Corp and Closes Acquisition of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title and Certain Assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:45  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) further to its news release issued on January 15th, 2021 and January 22nd, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce it has executed the definitive agreements and closed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of; (i) Voxtur Technologies, Inc. (“Voxtur Technologies”); (ii) 100% of the membership interests of Bright Line Title, LLC (“Brightline Title”), and (iii) certain technology and non-legal assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “JEA”) (the “Acquisition”).

In addition to closing the Acquisition, the Company has received all requisite approvals and has changed its name from "iLOOKABOUT Corp." to "Voxtur Analytics Corp." The Company is expected to begin trading under "Voxtur Analytics Corp." on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of markets on February 5th, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "VXTR".  No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be exchanged. Complete marketing materials and rebranding efforts will continue to transition over the next few months.

ʺWith this acquisition, the Company will be in a position to deliver a valuable suite of products and services to the real estate sector offering a breadth of insight, understanding and analytics distinctive in today’s marketplace. By combining both sets of assets, we are now able to touch many functions in the real estate value chain and, as a result, we are able to move the vision forward for a more efficient real estate transaction, increasing value for all,” said Gary Yeoman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition to the near‐term revenue benefits anticipated with the addition of Voxtur’s and Brightline’s significant client base, this transaction is aligned with our previous investments in technology and the accumulation of proprietary industry data creating a resilient and dynamic growth platform.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iLOOKABOUT becomes Voxtur Analytics Corp and Closes Acquisition of Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title and Certain Assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A. TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA; OTCQB:ILATF) (“ILA” or “the Company”) further to its news release issued on January 15th, 2021 and January 22nd, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce it has executed the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.01.21
iLOOKABOUT Announces Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders
22.01.21
iLOOKABOUT Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Services Provider, Paradox Public Relations Inc.
15.01.21
ILA Provides Update and Additional Details Relating to Proposed Purchase of  Voxtur Technologies, Brightline Title and Certain Assets of James E. Albertelli, P.A.
05.01.21
iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units