Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and its newly engaged partner Zash Global Media and Entertainment, with subsidiaries Zash Studios has recently come on board with Miss Muffet Studios and Six+One Studios on the film Chicago: America’s Hidden War. We’re excited to announce that the feature length documentary exposing Chicago’s gut-wrenching violence has been included on the 2021 Oscars Eligibility list. In his directorial debut, Daylight Supreme’s film Chicago: America’s Hidden War is being considered in the Best Documentary Feature Category. Zash Studio, a subsidiary of Zash Global Media and Entertainment, first screened the film in their studio location in Syracuse, New York.

Chicago: America’s Hidden War pulls back the curtain to expose the real pain of Chicago’s inner city and what happens when we as Americans turn a blind eye to over 10,000 senseless deaths since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan. That’s more than our fallen soldiers who died in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. It’s time we take a stand, turning apathy into empathy to create real change. No longer can we sit on the sidelines and watch another American die from senseless violence.

“The violence and statistics are staggering, with over 77,000 Americans shot and over 10,000 killed since 2001, and we appreciate the national attention to this problem. We must unite to address these issues in Chicago and other major cities in order to protect our nation’s youth from the gun violence that has now claimed more American lives in Chicago than the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan combined. We kindly ask everyone to take the time to watch our documentary and help us in addressing this “hidden” problem in one of the nation’s largest cities,” said Dimas Salaberrios.

Dimas Salaberrios is a leader in the social justice movement. In addition to Chicago: America’s Hidden War, Mr. Salaberrios has published an autobiography, Street God: The Explosive True Story of a Former Drug Boss on the Run from Life in the Hood, which was an Amazon Category Best Seller. He also worked on the production of the documentary Emanuel, with Viola Davis, Steph Curry and Mariska Hargitay about the 2015 Charleston church shooting that claimed the lives of nine Emanuel AME Church members in an act of domestic terrorism.

