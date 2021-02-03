Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) and its newly engaged partner Zash Global Media and Entertainment, with subsidiaries Zash Studios has recently come on board with Miss Muffet Studios and Six+One Studios on the film Chicago: America’s Hidden War. We’re excited to announce that the feature length documentary exposing Chicago’s gut-wrenching violence has been included on the 2021 Oscars Eligibility list. In his directorial debut, Daylight Supreme’s film Chicago: America’s Hidden War is being considered in the Best Documentary Feature Category. Zash Studio, a subsidiary of Zash Global Media and Entertainment, first screened the film in their studio location in Syracuse, New York.

Chicago: America’s Hidden War pulls back the curtain to expose the real pain of Chicago’s inner city and what happens when we as Americans turn a blind eye to over 10,000 senseless deaths since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan. That’s more than our fallen soldiers who died in Afghanistan and Iraq combined. It’s time we take a stand, turning apathy into empathy to create real change. No longer can we sit on the sidelines and watch another American die from senseless violence.