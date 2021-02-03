Blagnac, France, February 03rd 2021-5.35 pm,



Montreal, Canada

Turnover for 2020: decline by 33.5%: €123.1M

SOGECLAIR, designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions for mobility, announces today its turnover for 2020. It decreases by 33.5% (33.1% at constant exchange rate).

The aeronautics and automotive sectors were severely penalized, from mid-March 2020, by the Covid-19 health crisis. SOGECLAIR, which achieved more than ¾ of its activity in these two sectors, saw its turnover fall by 33.5%.

Measures were taken without delay to meet the challenges of this crisis: