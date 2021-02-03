DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 financial year closed with a profit - outlook 2021 presented 03.02.2021 / 18:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

2020 financial year closed with a profit - outlook 2021 presented

- Consolidated revenues 2020 are EUR 154.6 million

- Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) come to EUR 5.2 million

- Revenues and earnings for the 2021 financial year expected to be at the previous year's level

Haselünne, February 3, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its preliminary, not yet audited operating results for the 2020 financial year and an outlook for the 2021 financial year.

For the last year, the corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 154.6 million (2019: EUR 167.4 million). Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) are expected to be EUR 5.2 million (2019: EUR 9.8 million) and consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) are expected to be EUR 14.1 million (2019: EUR 18.4 million) in 2020.

"Thus, the group's key performance indicators are within the ranges we had forecast for the 2020 financial year last July", said Oliver Schwegmann, one of the members of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. For the 2020 financial year, the Berentzen Group had anticipated consolidated revenues in a range of between EUR 153.0 million and EUR 160.0 million, consolidated EBIT between EUR 4.0 million and EUR 6.0 million, and consolidated EBITDA between EUR 13.0 and EUR 15.0 million. Against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, the corporate group had withdrawn its original forecast last March and was not able to provide a new forecast until July due to the associated uncertainties.