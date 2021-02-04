 

A Refund Advance Loan at H&R Block Could Mean up to $3,500 Today in the Pockets of Hardworking Americans After Filing Their Tax Returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a challenging 2020, one thing can be very simple for taxpayers this year: getting quick access to money. Last year more than 125 million people received a tax refund, with the average refund amount of more than $2,500. The IRS recently announced that it will not begin processing refunds this year until Feb. 12, leaving people waiting several weeks for their money. However, millions of Americans could get money now. With a Refund Advance loan offered at H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), approved clients can access up to $3500 with 0% interest the same day they file their tax return.

"Too many Americans are struggling to make ends meet,” said Les Whiting, H&R Block’s chief financial services officer. “We are here to help them get money quickly when they file with Block. There is no need to wait to do your taxes, and with all of the changes to taxes due to the pandemic, we are encouraging people to file early.”

Taxpayers can apply for a Refund Advance loan in three easy steps:

  Step 1: Work with an H&R Block tax pro to prepare and file your taxes.
      Clients can work with a tax pro in an office or virtually with documents uploaded to a MyBlock account.
      For in-person services, H&R Block has safety measures in place for customers and associates, including deep cleaning offices, frequently disinfecting high-touch areas, social distancing, plexiglass dividers, and drop-off services. Those who are high risk and need to take additional COVID-19 precautions can request an after-hours appointment.
  Step 2: Through Feb. 28, ask your tax pro to walk through the Refund Advance application process.
      Like preparing taxes, you can apply for a Refund Advance virtually.
  Step 3: If approved for a Refund Advance loan, get the money the same day.
      Loan proceeds are loaded on our convenient mobile banking solution, an H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, issued by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

H&R Block can help reduce the uncertainty and build financial confidence by helping Americans make sense of their current situation and the steps ahead. With H&R Block, people can file as soon as they have their tax documents, no matter the date, and could access money quickly with a Refund Advance loan.

Learn more about Refund Advance online.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparationfinancial products and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

This is an optional tax refund-related loan from MetaBank, N.A.; it is not your tax refund. Loans are offered in amounts of $250, $500, $750, $1,250 or $3,500. Approval and loan amount based on expected refund amount, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be loaded on a prepaid card and the loan amount will be deducted from your tax refund, reducing the amount paid directly to you. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer at participating locations. HRB Maine License No. FRA2. OBTP#B13696. 2020 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

For further information

Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com




Disclaimer

