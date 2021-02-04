Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase to 39 Cents Per Share

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 39 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2021. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 66 times since its inception.



“Microchip’s financial performance in the December 2020 quarter was strong driving significant cash generation and debt reduction,” said Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to make significant progress towards our debt reduction goals, our Board has decided to return additional cash to our stockholders through a higher dividend as part of our cash return strategy. Our Board is pleased to declare a 5.8% increase in our quarterly dividend to a record 39 cents per share, which continues to reflect confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning value to our stockholders.”