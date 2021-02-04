 

FLEETCOR Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global leader in business payments, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

“Q4 finished better than expected, with improving trends across the board. Our 2021 set up looks good, with the potential for high-teens revenue and profit growth from Q2 on,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “We are particularly excited about our SMB online bill pay acquisition, which creates the opportunity to accelerate both our Corporate Payments and Fuel card growth over the mid-term,” Clarke continued.

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020:

GAAP Results

  • Revenues decreased 12% to $617.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $698.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income decreased 11% to $209.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $235.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income per diluted share decreased 6% to $2.44 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Results1

  • Adjusted net income1 decreased 10% to $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $286.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 5% to $3.01 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020:

GAAP Results

  • Revenues decreased 10% to $2,388.9 million in 2020, compared with $2,648.8 million in 2019.
  • Net income decreased 21% to $704.2 million in 2020, compared with $895.1 million in 2019.
  • Net income per diluted share decreased 18% to $8.12 in 2020, compared with $9.94 per diluted share in 2019.

Non-GAAP Results1

  • Adjusted net income1 decreased 9% to $962.2 million in 2020, compared with $1,062.1 million in 2019.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 6% to $11.09 in 2020, compared with $11.79 in 2019.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook:

“Clearly there is still tremendous uncertainty on the path and pace of recovery for 2021, much of it predicated on widespread vaccinations and a corresponding economic recovery. Based on what we know today, and our expectation that activity will continue to improve throughout the year, our outlook for 2021 is for organic revenue growth to be in the 9% to 13% range, and adjusted net income to be up a corresponding amount, excluding acquisitions. Our assumption underlying these expectations is that the soft, COVID-driven operating environment will continue for most of the first half of 2021, and then improve meaningfully in the second half of the year. We also expect that expenses will be higher than our 2020 levels, but we will continue to manage them in line with revenue growth,” said Charles Freund, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

For fiscal year 2021, FLEETCOR’s financial outlook is as follows:

  • Total revenues to be between $2,600 million and $2,700 million;
  • GAAP net income to be between $810 million and $890 million;
  • GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $9.40 and $10.20;
  • Adjusted net income to be between $1,020 million and $1,110 million;
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $11.90 and $12.70.

FLEETCOR’s outlook assumptions for fiscal year 2021 are as follows:

  • Weighted fuel prices equal to $2.43 per gallon average in the U.S.;
  • Market spreads significantly unfavorable compared to the 2020 average;
  • Foreign exchange rates equal to the average of the four weeks of January, 2021;
  • Interest expense between $110 million and $120 million;
  • Approximately 87 million fully diluted shares outstanding for 2021;
  • An adjusted tax rate of approximately 19.5% to 21.5%; and
  • No impact related to acquisitions or material new partnership agreements not already disclosed.

First Quarter of 2021 Outlook:

The Company currently expects that first quarter adjusted net income per diluted share will likely be between $2.60 and $2.80. There is seasonality in the first quarter, causing it to be the lowest in terms of both revenue and net income for the year. The quarter will also be affected by the normalization of certain expenses, and incremental growth investments, including those for the Roger acquisition.

 

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 6.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results today at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Charles Freund, chief financial officer, and Jim Eglseder, senior vice president investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13715437. The replay will be available until Thursday, February 17, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. The Company will post on its website, the customary supplemental financial information that may be discussed during the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as regulatory measures, voluntary actions, or changes in consumer preferences, that impact our transaction volume, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19); adverse changes or volatility in fuel prices and spreads; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements; and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; and other risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and subsequent filings made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR’s SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate our overall operating performance. The Company’s definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, and our proportionate share of amortization of intangible assets at our equity method investment, and (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses occurring largely due to COVID-19, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets and a business, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. We also believe that integration and deal related costs and one-time non-recurring expenses, gains, losses, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and organic revenue growth:

  • as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

About FLEETCOR:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Revenues, net

$

617,333

 

$

698,881

 

$

2,388,855

 

$

2,648,848

 
Expenses:
Processing

 

121,514

 

 

146,081

 

 

596,363

 

 

530,669

Selling

 

47,737

 

 

51,899

 

 

192,732

 

 

204,806

General and administrative

 

90,961

 

 

109,592

 

 

374,678

 

 

407,210

Depreciation and amortization

 

64,685

 

 

68,510

 

 

254,802

 

 

274,210

Other operating, net

 

(1,503

)

 

2,003

 

 

(1,985

)

 

523

Operating income

 

293,939

 

 

320,796

 

 

972,265

 

 

1,231,430

Investment (gain) loss

 

-

 

 

(12,190

)

 

(30,008

)

 

3,470

Other expense (income), net

 

422

 

 

(535

)

 

(10,055

)

 

93

Interest expense, net

 

30,329

 

 

34,960

 

 

129,803

 

 

150,048

Total other expense

 

30,751

 

 

22,235

 

 

89,740

 

 

153,611

Income before income taxes

 

263,188

 

 

298,561

 

 

882,525

 

 

1,077,819

Provision for income taxes

 

53,337

 

 

63,051

 

 

178,309

 

 

182,746

Net income

$

209,851

 

$

235,510

 

$

704,216

 

$

895,073

 
Basic earnings per share

$

2.51

 

$

2.72

 

$

8.38

 

$

10.36

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.44

 

$

2.60

 

$

8.12

 

$

9.94

 
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares

 

83,514

 

 

86,600

 

 

84,005

 

 

86,401

Diluted shares

 

85,846

 

 

90,427

 

 

86,719

 

 

90,070

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and par value amounts)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

Assets
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

934,900

 

$

1,271,494

 

Restricted cash

 

541,719

 

 

403,743

 

Accounts and other receivables (less allowance for credit losses of $79,112 and $70,890 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

 

1,366,775

 

 

1,568,961

 

Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors

 

700,000

 

 

970,973

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

412,924

 

 

403,400

 

 
Total current assets

 

3,956,318

 

 

4,618,571

 

 
Property and equipment, net

 

202,509

 

 

199,825

 

Goodwill

 

4,719,181

 

 

4,833,047

 

Other intangibles, net

 

2,115,882

 

 

2,341,882

 

Investments

 

7,480

 

 

30,440

 

Other assets

 

193,209

 

 

224,776

 

 
Total assets

$

11,194,579

 

$

12,248,541

 

 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

1,054,478

 

$

1,249,586

 

Accrued expenses

 

282,681

 

 

275,511

 

Customer deposits

 

1,175,322

 

 

1,007,631

 

Securitization facility

 

700,000

 

 

970,973

 

Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit

 

505,697

 

 

775,865

 

Other current liabilities

 

250,133

 

 

183,502

 

 
Total current liabilities

 

3,968,311

 

 

4,463,068

 

 
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion

 

3,126,926

 

 

3,289,947

 

Deferred income taxes

 

498,154

 

 

519,980

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

245,777

 

 

263,930

 

 
Total noncurrent liabilities

 

3,870,857

 

 

4,073,857

 

 
Commitments and contingencies
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 126,448,078 shares issued and 83,666,163 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; and 124,626,786 shares issued and 85,342,156 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

126

 

 

124

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,749,900

 

 

2,494,721

 

Retained earnings

 

5,416,945

 

 

4,712,729

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,363,158

)

 

(972,465

)

Less treasury stock, 42,781,915 shares and 39,284,630 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

(3,448,402

)

 

(2,523,493

)

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,355,411

 

 

3,711,616

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

11,194,579

 

$

12,248,541

 

 
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

Operating activities
Net income

$

704,216

 

$

895,073

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

 

65,181

 

 

62,784

 

Stock-based compensation

 

43,384

 

 

60,953

 

Provision for losses on accounts and other receivables

 

158,549

 

 

74,309

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

 

6,486

 

 

5,106

 

Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables

 

189,620

 

 

211,426

 

Deferred income taxes

 

147,058

 

 

37,883

 

Investment (gain) loss

 

(30,008

)

 

3,470

 

Loss on write-off of fixed assets

 

294

 

 

1,819

 

Other non-cash operating income

 

(2,279

)

 

(1,297

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/dispositions):
Accounts and other receivables

 

264,140

 

 

(196,028

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(14,521

)

 

(185,391

)

Other assets

 

12,656

 

 

(6,792

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits

 

(77,079

)

 

198,756

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,467,697

 

 

1,162,071

 

 
 
Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(80,787

)

 

(448,277

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(78,425

)

 

(75,170

)

Proceeds from disposal of investment

 

52,963

 

 

-

 

Other

 

-

 

 

(255

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(106,249

)

 

(523,702

)

 
 
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

136,797

 

 

168,925

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(849,910

)

 

(694,909

)

(Payments) borrowings on securitization facility, net

 

(270,973

)

 

84,973

 

Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount

 

(2,637

)

 

(2,868

)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

 

-

 

 

700,000

 

Principal payments on notes payable

 

(175,285

)

 

(138,500

)

Borrowings from revolver

 

1,243,500

 

 

1,811,509

 

Payments on revolver

 

(1,496,907

)

 

(2,292,349

)

(Payments) borrowings on swing line of credit, net

 

(1,042

)

 

52,996

 

Other

 

(344

)

 

52

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(1,416,801

)

 

(310,171

)

 
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash

 

(143,265

)

 

(17,854

)

 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(198,618

)

 

310,344

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

1,675,237

 

 

1,364,893

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$

1,476,619

 

$

1,675,237

 

 
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest

$

126,460

 

$

178,417

 

 
Cash paid for income taxes

$

165,604

 

$

200,525

 

 
 
Exhibit 1
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:*
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

$

209,851

 

$

235,510

 

$

704,216

 

$

895,073

 

 
Stock based compensation

 

8,315

 

 

14,833

 

 

43,384

 

 

60,953

 

Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts

 

49,111

 

 

53,484

 

 

196,106

 

 

216,532

 

Investment (gain) loss

 

-

 

 

(12,955

)

 

(30,008

)

 

2,705

 

Loss on write-off of fixed assets

 

294

 

 

1,819

 

 

294

 

 

1,819

 

Integration and deal related costs1

 

985

 

 

-

 

 

12,020

 

 

-

 

Restructuring and related costs

 

(697

)

 

2,814

 

 

4,215

 

 

2,814

 

Legal settlements/litigation

 

2,845

 

 

2,707

 

 

(144

)

 

6,181

 

Write-off of customer receivable2

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

90,058

 

 

-

 

Total pre-tax adjustments

 

60,853

 

 

62,702

 

 

315,926

 

 

291,004

 

 
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate3

 

(12,332

)

 

(12,596

)

 

(67,762

)

 

(61,619

)

Impact of discrete tax item4

 

-

 

 

765

 

 

9,848

 

 

(62,333

)

 
Adjusted net income

$

258,372

 

$

286,380

 

$

962,228

 

$

1,062,125

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

3.01

 

$

3.17

 

$

11.09

 

$

11.79

 

 
Diluted shares

 

85,846

 

 

90,427

 

 

86,719

 

 

90,070

 

1 Beginning in 2020, the Company included integration and deal related costs in its definition to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Prior period amounts were approximately $0.1 million and $3.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which we consider immaterial.
2 Represents a bad debt loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a large client in our Cambridge business entering voluntary bankruptcy due to the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Excludes the results of the Company's investment in 2019, on our effective tax rate, as results from Masternaut investment are reported within the consolidated Statements of Income on a post-tax basis and no tax-over-book outside basis difference prior to disposition.
4 Represents impact of a discrete tax reserve adjustment related to prior year tax positions in 2020 and the impact from the disposition of our investment in Masternaut of $64.1 million in 2019. 2019 also includes the impact of a discrete tax item from a prior year for a Section 199 adjustment of $1.8 million.
* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.
Exhibit 2
Key Performance Indicators, by Product Category and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted
(In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by product category.*

As Reported

 

Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted3

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

% Change

 
FUEL
- Revenues, net

$

260.2

 

$

299.3

 

$

(39.1

)

(13

%)

$

270.4

 

$

299.3

 

$

(28.9

)

(10

%)

- Transactions

 

110.4

 

 

126.4

 

 

(16.0

)

(13

%)

 

110.4

 

 

126.4

 

 

(16.0

)

(13

%)

- Revenues, net per transaction

$

2.36

 

$

2.37

 

$

(0.01

)

(0

%)

$

2.45

 

$

2.37

 

$

0.08

 

3

%

 
CORPORATE PAYMENTS
- Revenues, net1

$

115.0

 

$

121.4

 

$

(6.5

)

(5

%)

$

114.4

 

$

121.4

 

$

(7.1

)

(6

%)

- Spend volume

$

17,585

 

$

18,630

 

$

(1,045

)

(6

%)

$

17,585

 

$

18,630

 

$

(1,044

)

(6

%)

- Revenues, net per spend $

 

0.65

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.00

%

0

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.65

%

 

0.00

%

0

%

 
TOLLS
- Revenues, net

$

76.5

 

$

93.3

 

$

(16.8

)

(18

%)

$

100.2

 

$

93.3

 

$

6.8

 

7

%

- Tags (average monthly)

 

5.6

 

 

5.3

 

 

0.4

 

7

%

 

5.6

 

 

5.3

 

 

0.4

 

7

%

- Revenues, net per tag

$

13.61

 

$

17.77

 

$

(4.16

)

(23

%)

$

17.81

 

$

17.77

 

$

0.05

 

0

%

 
LODGING
- Revenues, net

$

56.6

 

$

64.2

 

$

(7.6

)

(12

%)

$

56.6

 

$

75.0

 

$

(18.4

)

(25

%)

- Room nights

 

5.8

 

 

6.4

 

 

(0.6

)

(9

%)

 

5.8

 

 

6.4

 

 

(0.6

)

(9

%)

- Revenues, net per room night

$

9.78

 

$

10.06

 

$

(0.28

)

(3

%)

$

9.78

 

$

11.75

 

$

(1.97

)

(17

%)

 
GIFT
- Revenues, net

$

46.4

 

$

47.7

 

$

(1.3

)

(3

%)

$

46.4

 

$

47.7

 

$

(1.3

)

(3

%)

- Transactions

 

331.7

 

 

381.5

 

 

(49.8

)

(13

%)

 

331.7

 

 

381.5

 

 

(49.8

)

(13

%)

- Revenues, net per transaction

$

0.14

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.01

 

12

%

$

0.14

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.01

 

12

%

 
OTHER2
- Revenues, net1

$

62.7

 

$

72.9

 

$

(10.2

)

(14

%)

$

64.3

 

$

72.9

 

$

(8.6

)

(12

%)

- Transactions1

 

9.9

 

 

14.6

 

 

(4.7

)

(32

%)

 

9.9

 

 

14.6

 

 

(4.7

)

(32

%)

- Revenues, net per transaction

$

6.33

 

$

5.00

 

$

1.33

 

27

%

$

6.49

 

$

5.00

 

$

1.49

 

30

%

 
 
FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
- Revenues, net

$

617.3

 

$

698.9

 

$

(81.5

)

(12

%)

$

652.2

 

$

709.7

 

$

(57.4

)

(8

%)

 
 
1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other.
2 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses.
3 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by product and metrics, non GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent.
* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.
Exhibit 3
Revenues by Geography and Product
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Revenue by Geography*

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 
US

$

378

61%

$

421

60%

$

1,468

61%

$

1,595

60%

Brazil

 

91

15%

 

111

16%

 

344

14%

 

428

16%

UK

 

70

11%

 

71

10%

 

263

11%

 

275

10%

Other

 

79

13%

 

96

14%

 

314

13%

 

351

13%

 
Consolidated Revenues, net

$

617

100%

$

699

100%

$

2,389

100%

$

2,649

100%

* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.
 
Revenue by Product Category*1

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 

2020

 

%

 

2019

 

%

 
Fuel

$

260

42%

$

299

43%

$

1,057

44%

$

1,173

44%

Corporate Payments

 

115

19%

 

121

17%

 

434

18%

 

450

17%

Tolls

 

77

12%

 

93

13%

 

292

12%

 

357

13%

Lodging

 

57

9%

 

64

9%

 

207

9%

 

213

8%

Gift

 

46

8%

 

48

7%

 

154

6%

 

180

7%

Other

 

63

10%

 

73

10%

 

244

10%

 

276

10%

 
Consolidated Revenues, net

$

617

100%

$

699

100%

$

2,389

100%

$

2,649

100%

* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.
 
 
 
1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other.
Exhibit 4
Segment Results
(In thousands)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

2020

 

20191

 

2020

 

20191

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Revenues, net:
North America

$

405,597

$

451,002

$

1,581,547

$

1,708,546

Brazil

 

90,526

 

112,067

 

344,248

 

427,921

International

 

121,210

 

135,812

 

463,060

 

512,381

$

617,333

$

698,881

$

2,388,855

$

2,648,848

 
Operating income:
North America

$

175,693

$

192,298

$

547,912

$

754,528

Brazil

 

43,593

 

48,758

 

148,055

 

175,642

International

 

74,653

 

79,740

 

276,298

 

301,260

$

293,939

$

320,796

$

972,265

$

1,231,430

 
Depreciation and amortization:
North America

$

40,504

$

40,770

$

156,417

$

160,246

Brazil

 

12,345

 

15,622

 

51,364

 

64,936

International

 

11,836

 

12,118

 

47,021

 

49,028

$

64,685

$

68,510

$

254,802

$

274,210

 
Capital expenditures:
North America

$

12,836

$

14,215

$

48,426

$

44,238

Brazil

 

6,807

 

6,057

 

17,116

 

18,330

International

 

3,763

 

6,218

 

12,883

 

12,602

$

23,406

$

26,490

$

78,425

$

75,170

 
1 The Company has historically had two reportable segments, North America and International. In the first quarter of 2020, in order to better align with changes in business models and management reporting, the Company has broken out Brazil as a third segment, which was previously reported in the International segment. The presentation of segment information has been recast for the prior quarter and prior year to align with segment presentation in 2020.
Exhibit 5
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Product to GAAP
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Revenues, net Key Performance Metric
Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31,
2020* 2019* 2020* 2019*
FUEL-TRANSACTIONS
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

270.4

 

$

299.3

 

110.4

126.4

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

(6.3

)

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

(3.9

)

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

260.2

 

$

299.3

 

110.4

126.4

CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

114.4

 

$

121.4

 

17,585

18,630

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

(0.2

)

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

0.7

 

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

115.0

 

$

121.4

 

17,585

18,630

TOLLS- TAGS
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

100.2

 

$

93.3

 

5.6

5.3

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

(23.7

)

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

76.5

 

$

93.3

 

5.6

5.3

LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

56.6

 

$

75.0

 

5.8

6.4

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

(10.8

)

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

56.6

 

$

64.2

 

5.8

6.4

GIFT- TRANSACTIONS
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

46.4

 

$

47.7

 

331.7

381.5

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

46.4

 

$

47.7

 

331.7

381.5

OTHER1- TRANSACTIONS
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

64.3

 

$

72.9

 

9.9

14.6

Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of fuel prices/spread

 

-

 

 

-

 

-

-

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

(1.6

)

 

-

 

-

-

As reported

$

62.7

 

$

72.9

 

9.9

14.6

FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES
Pro forma and macro adjusted

$

652.2

 

$

709.7

 

Intentionally Left Blank
Impact of acquisitions/dispositions

 

-

 

 

(10.8

)

Impact of fuel prices/spread2

 

(6.5

)

 

-

 

Impact of foreign exchange rates

 

(28.4

)

 

-

 

As reported

$

617.3

 

$

698.9

 

* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.
1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses.
2 Revenues reflect an estimated $6 million net negative impact of fuel prices and fuel price spreads, where lower fuel prices had an estimated $9 million negative impact and higher fuel spreads had an offsetting $3 million favorable impact.
Exhibit 6
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile first quarter and full year 2021 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range.
 
Q1 2021 GUIDANCE
Low* High*
Net income  

$

170

 

$

190

 

Net income per diluted share  

$

2.00

 

$

2.20

 

 
Stock based compensation  

 

14

 

 

14

 

Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts  

 

48

 

 

48

 

Other  

 

4

 

 

4

 

Total pre-tax adjustments  

 

66

 

 

66

 

 
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments  

 

(14

)

 

(14

)

Adjusted net income  

$

222

 

$

242

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share  

$

2.60

 

$

2.80

 

 
Diluted shares  

 

86

 

 

86

 

 
2021 GUIDANCE
Low* High*
Net income  

$

810

 

$

890

 

Net income per diluted share  

$

9.40

 

$

10.20

 

 
Stock based compensation  

 

71

 

 

71

 

Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts  

 

189

 

 

189

 

Other  

 

15

 

 

15

 

Total pre-tax adjustments  

 

275

 

 

275

 

 
Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments  

 

(63

)

 

(54

)

Adjusted net income  

$

1,020

 

$

1,110

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share  

$

11.90

 

$

12.70

 

 
Diluted shares  

 

87

 

 

87

 

 
* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.  
 

 



