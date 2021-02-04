FLEETCOR Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

“Q4 finished better than expected, with improving trends across the board. Our 2021 set up looks good, with the potential for high-teens revenue and profit growth from Q2 on,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “We are particularly excited about our SMB online bill pay acquisition, which creates the opportunity to accelerate both our Corporate Payments and Fuel card growth over the mid-term,” Clarke continued.

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2020:

GAAP Results

Revenues decreased 12% to $617.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $698.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income decreased 11% to $209.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $235.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income per diluted share decreased 6% to $2.44 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Results1

Adjusted net income 1 decreased 10% to $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $286.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

decreased 10% to $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $286.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 5% to $3.01 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2020:

GAAP Results

Revenues decreased 10% to $2,388.9 million in 2020, compared with $2,648.8 million in 2019.

Net income decreased 21% to $704.2 million in 2020, compared with $895.1 million in 2019.

Net income per diluted share decreased 18% to $8.12 in 2020, compared with $9.94 per diluted share in 2019.

Non-GAAP Results1

Adjusted net income 1 decreased 9% to $962.2 million in 2020, compared with $1,062.1 million in 2019.

decreased 9% to $962.2 million in 2020, compared with $1,062.1 million in 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 6% to $11.09 in 2020, compared with $11.79 in 2019.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook:

“Clearly there is still tremendous uncertainty on the path and pace of recovery for 2021, much of it predicated on widespread vaccinations and a corresponding economic recovery. Based on what we know today, and our expectation that activity will continue to improve throughout the year, our outlook for 2021 is for organic revenue growth to be in the 9% to 13% range, and adjusted net income to be up a corresponding amount, excluding acquisitions. Our assumption underlying these expectations is that the soft, COVID-driven operating environment will continue for most of the first half of 2021, and then improve meaningfully in the second half of the year. We also expect that expenses will be higher than our 2020 levels, but we will continue to manage them in line with revenue growth,” said Charles Freund, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

For fiscal year 2021, FLEETCOR’s financial outlook is as follows:

Total revenues to be between $2,600 million and $2,700 million;

GAAP net income to be between $810 million and $890 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share to be between $9.40 and $10.20;

Adjusted net income to be between $1,020 million and $1,110 million;

Adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $11.90 and $12.70.

FLEETCOR’s outlook assumptions for fiscal year 2021 are as follows:

Weighted fuel prices equal to $2.43 per gallon average in the U.S.;

Market spreads significantly unfavorable compared to the 2020 average;

Foreign exchange rates equal to the average of the four weeks of January, 2021;

Interest expense between $110 million and $120 million;

Approximately 87 million fully diluted shares outstanding for 2021;

An adjusted tax rate of approximately 19.5% to 21.5%; and

No impact related to acquisitions or material new partnership agreements not already disclosed.

First Quarter of 2021 Outlook:

The Company currently expects that first quarter adjusted net income per diluted share will likely be between $2.60 and $2.80. There is seasonality in the first quarter, causing it to be the lowest in terms of both revenue and net income for the year. The quarter will also be affected by the normalization of certain expenses, and incremental growth investments, including those for the Roger acquisition.

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 6.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results today at 5:30 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Charles Freund, chief financial officer, and Jim Eglseder, senior vice president investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0784, or for international callers (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13715437. The replay will be available until Thursday, February 17, 2021. The call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. The Company will post on its website, the customary supplemental financial information that may be discussed during the call.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR's beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as regulatory measures, voluntary actions, or changes in consumer preferences, that impact our transaction volume, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19); adverse changes or volatility in fuel prices and spreads; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements; and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; and other risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in FLEETCOR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and subsequent filings made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR’s SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate our overall operating performance. The Company’s definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, and our proportionate share of amortization of intangible assets at our equity method investment, and (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses occurring largely due to COVID-19, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets and a business, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. We also believe that integration and deal related costs and one-time non-recurring expenses, gains, losses, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and organic revenue growth:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

About FLEETCOR:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues, net $ 617,333 $ 698,881 $ 2,388,855 $ 2,648,848 Expenses: Processing 121,514 146,081 596,363 530,669 Selling 47,737 51,899 192,732 204,806 General and administrative 90,961 109,592 374,678 407,210 Depreciation and amortization 64,685 68,510 254,802 274,210 Other operating, net (1,503 ) 2,003 (1,985 ) 523 Operating income 293,939 320,796 972,265 1,231,430 Investment (gain) loss - (12,190 ) (30,008 ) 3,470 Other expense (income), net 422 (535 ) (10,055 ) 93 Interest expense, net 30,329 34,960 129,803 150,048 Total other expense 30,751 22,235 89,740 153,611 Income before income taxes 263,188 298,561 882,525 1,077,819 Provision for income taxes 53,337 63,051 178,309 182,746 Net income $ 209,851 $ 235,510 $ 704,216 $ 895,073 Basic earnings per share $ 2.51 $ 2.72 $ 8.38 $ 10.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.44 $ 2.60 $ 8.12 $ 9.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 83,514 86,600 84,005 86,401 Diluted shares 85,846 90,427 86,719 90,070

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 934,900 $ 1,271,494 Restricted cash 541,719 403,743 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance for credit losses of $79,112 and $70,890 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 1,366,775 1,568,961 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 700,000 970,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 412,924 403,400 Total current assets 3,956,318 4,618,571 Property and equipment, net 202,509 199,825 Goodwill 4,719,181 4,833,047 Other intangibles, net 2,115,882 2,341,882 Investments 7,480 30,440 Other assets 193,209 224,776 Total assets $ 11,194,579 $ 12,248,541 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,054,478 $ 1,249,586 Accrued expenses 282,681 275,511 Customer deposits 1,175,322 1,007,631 Securitization facility 700,000 970,973 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 505,697 775,865 Other current liabilities 250,133 183,502 Total current liabilities 3,968,311 4,463,068 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 3,126,926 3,289,947 Deferred income taxes 498,154 519,980 Other noncurrent liabilities 245,777 263,930 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,870,857 4,073,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 126,448,078 shares issued and 83,666,163 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020; and 124,626,786 shares issued and 85,342,156 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 126 124 Additional paid-in capital 2,749,900 2,494,721 Retained earnings 5,416,945 4,712,729 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,363,158 ) (972,465 ) Less treasury stock, 42,781,915 shares and 39,284,630 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (3,448,402 ) (2,523,493 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,355,411 3,711,616 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,194,579 $ 12,248,541

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 704,216 $ 895,073 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 65,181 62,784 Stock-based compensation 43,384 60,953 Provision for losses on accounts and other receivables 158,549 74,309 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 6,486 5,106 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 189,620 211,426 Deferred income taxes 147,058 37,883 Investment (gain) loss (30,008 ) 3,470 Loss on write-off of fixed assets 294 1,819 Other non-cash operating income (2,279 ) (1,297 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/dispositions): Accounts and other receivables 264,140 (196,028 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,521 ) (185,391 ) Other assets 12,656 (6,792 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits (77,079 ) 198,756 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,467,697 1,162,071 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (80,787 ) (448,277 ) Purchases of property and equipment (78,425 ) (75,170 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment 52,963 - Other - (255 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,249 ) (523,702 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 136,797 168,925 Repurchase of common stock (849,910 ) (694,909 ) (Payments) borrowings on securitization facility, net (270,973 ) 84,973 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (2,637 ) (2,868 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - 700,000 Principal payments on notes payable (175,285 ) (138,500 ) Borrowings from revolver 1,243,500 1,811,509 Payments on revolver (1,496,907 ) (2,292,349 ) (Payments) borrowings on swing line of credit, net (1,042 ) 52,996 Other (344 ) 52 Net cash used in financing activities (1,416,801 ) (310,171 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (143,265 ) (17,854 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (198,618 ) 310,344 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 1,675,237 1,364,893 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 1,476,619 $ 1,675,237 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 126,460 $ 178,417 Cash paid for income taxes $ 165,604 $ 200,525

Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 209,851 $ 235,510 $ 704,216 $ 895,073 Stock based compensation 8,315 14,833 43,384 60,953 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 49,111 53,484 196,106 216,532 Investment (gain) loss - (12,955 ) (30,008 ) 2,705 Loss on write-off of fixed assets 294 1,819 294 1,819 Integration and deal related costs1 985 - 12,020 - Restructuring and related costs (697 ) 2,814 4,215 2,814 Legal settlements/litigation 2,845 2,707 (144 ) 6,181 Write-off of customer receivable2 - - 90,058 - Total pre-tax adjustments 60,853 62,702 315,926 291,004 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate3 (12,332 ) (12,596 ) (67,762 ) (61,619 ) Impact of discrete tax item4 - 765 9,848 (62,333 ) Adjusted net income $ 258,372 $ 286,380 $ 962,228 $ 1,062,125 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 3.01 $ 3.17 $ 11.09 $ 11.79 Diluted shares 85,846 90,427 86,719 90,070

1 Beginning in 2020, the Company included integration and deal related costs in its definition to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Prior period amounts were approximately $0.1 million and $3.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, which we consider immaterial. 2 Represents a bad debt loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a large client in our Cambridge business entering voluntary bankruptcy due to the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 Excludes the results of the Company's investment in 2019, on our effective tax rate, as results from Masternaut investment are reported within the consolidated Statements of Income on a post-tax basis and no tax-over-book outside basis difference prior to disposition. 4 Represents impact of a discrete tax reserve adjustment related to prior year tax positions in 2020 and the impact from the disposition of our investment in Masternaut of $64.1 million in 2019. 2019 also includes the impact of a discrete tax item from a prior year for a Section 199 adjustment of $1.8 million. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Product Category and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by product category.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted3 Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change % Change 2020 2019 Change % Change FUEL - Revenues, net $ 260.2 $ 299.3 $ (39.1 ) (13 %) $ 270.4 $ 299.3 $ (28.9 ) (10 %) - Transactions 110.4 126.4 (16.0 ) (13 %) 110.4 126.4 (16.0 ) (13 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.36 $ 2.37 $ (0.01 ) (0 %) $ 2.45 $ 2.37 $ 0.08 3 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net1 $ 115.0 $ 121.4 $ (6.5 ) (5 %) $ 114.4 $ 121.4 $ (7.1 ) (6 %) - Spend volume $ 17,585 $ 18,630 $ (1,045 ) (6 %) $ 17,585 $ 18,630 $ (1,044 ) (6 %) - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.65 % 0.65 % 0.00 % 0 % 0.65 % 0.65 % 0.00 % 0 % TOLLS - Revenues, net $ 76.5 $ 93.3 $ (16.8 ) (18 %) $ 100.2 $ 93.3 $ 6.8 7 % - Tags (average monthly) 5.6 5.3 0.4 7 % 5.6 5.3 0.4 7 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 13.61 $ 17.77 $ (4.16 ) (23 %) $ 17.81 $ 17.77 $ 0.05 0 % LODGING - Revenues, net $ 56.6 $ 64.2 $ (7.6 ) (12 %) $ 56.6 $ 75.0 $ (18.4 ) (25 %) - Room nights 5.8 6.4 (0.6 ) (9 %) 5.8 6.4 (0.6 ) (9 %) - Revenues, net per room night $ 9.78 $ 10.06 $ (0.28 ) (3 %) $ 9.78 $ 11.75 $ (1.97 ) (17 %) GIFT - Revenues, net $ 46.4 $ 47.7 $ (1.3 ) (3 %) $ 46.4 $ 47.7 $ (1.3 ) (3 %) - Transactions 331.7 381.5 (49.8 ) (13 %) 331.7 381.5 (49.8 ) (13 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.01 12 % $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.01 12 % OTHER2 - Revenues, net1 $ 62.7 $ 72.9 $ (10.2 ) (14 %) $ 64.3 $ 72.9 $ (8.6 ) (12 %) - Transactions1 9.9 14.6 (4.7 ) (32 %) 9.9 14.6 (4.7 ) (32 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 6.33 $ 5.00 $ 1.33 27 % $ 6.49 $ 5.00 $ 1.49 30 % FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 617.3 $ 698.9 $ (81.5 ) (12 %) $ 652.2 $ 709.7 $ (57.4 ) (8 %)

1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other. 2 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses. 3 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by product and metrics, non GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Product (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue by Geography* Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % US $ 378 61% $ 421 60% $ 1,468 61% $ 1,595 60% Brazil 91 15% 111 16% 344 14% 428 16% UK 70 11% 71 10% 263 11% 275 10% Other 79 13% 96 14% 314 13% 351 13% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 617 100% $ 699 100% $ 2,389 100% $ 2,649 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Revenue by Product Category*1 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Fuel $ 260 42% $ 299 43% $ 1,057 44% $ 1,173 44% Corporate Payments 115 19% 121 17% 434 18% 450 17% Tolls 77 12% 93 13% 292 12% 357 13% Lodging 57 9% 64 9% 207 9% 213 8% Gift 46 8% 48 7% 154 6% 180 7% Other 63 10% 73 10% 244 10% 276 10% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 617 100% $ 699 100% $ 2,389 100% $ 2,649 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other.

Exhibit 4 Segment Results (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 20191 2020 20191 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues, net: North America $ 405,597 $ 451,002 $ 1,581,547 $ 1,708,546 Brazil 90,526 112,067 344,248 427,921 International 121,210 135,812 463,060 512,381 $ 617,333 $ 698,881 $ 2,388,855 $ 2,648,848 Operating income: North America $ 175,693 $ 192,298 $ 547,912 $ 754,528 Brazil 43,593 48,758 148,055 175,642 International 74,653 79,740 276,298 301,260 $ 293,939 $ 320,796 $ 972,265 $ 1,231,430 Depreciation and amortization: North America $ 40,504 $ 40,770 $ 156,417 $ 160,246 Brazil 12,345 15,622 51,364 64,936 International 11,836 12,118 47,021 49,028 $ 64,685 $ 68,510 $ 254,802 $ 274,210 Capital expenditures: North America $ 12,836 $ 14,215 $ 48,426 $ 44,238 Brazil 6,807 6,057 17,116 18,330 International 3,763 6,218 12,883 12,602 $ 23,406 $ 26,490 $ 78,425 $ 75,170 1 The Company has historically had two reportable segments, North America and International. In the first quarter of 2020, in order to better align with changes in business models and management reporting, the Company has broken out Brazil as a third segment, which was previously reported in the International segment. The presentation of segment information has been recast for the prior quarter and prior year to align with segment presentation in 2020.

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Product to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2020* 2019* 2020* 2019* FUEL-TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 270.4 $ 299.3 110.4 126.4 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (6.3 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (3.9 ) - - - As reported $ 260.2 $ 299.3 110.4 126.4 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 114.4 $ 121.4 17,585 18,630 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.2 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 0.7 - - - As reported $ 115.0 $ 121.4 17,585 18,630 TOLLS- TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 100.2 $ 93.3 5.6 5.3 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (23.7 ) - - - As reported $ 76.5 $ 93.3 5.6 5.3 LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 56.6 $ 75.0 5.8 6.4 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (10.8 ) - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 56.6 $ 64.2 5.8 6.4 GIFT- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 46.4 $ 47.7 331.7 381.5 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 46.4 $ 47.7 331.7 381.5 OTHER1- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 64.3 $ 72.9 9.9 14.6 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.6 ) - - - As reported $ 62.7 $ 72.9 9.9 14.6 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 652.2 $ 709.7 Intentionally Left Blank Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (10.8 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread2 (6.5 ) - Impact of foreign exchange rates (28.4 ) - As reported $ 617.3 $ 698.9 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses. 2 Revenues reflect an estimated $6 million net negative impact of fuel prices and fuel price spreads, where lower fuel prices had an estimated $9 million negative impact and higher fuel spreads had an offsetting $3 million favorable impact.

Exhibit 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile first quarter and full year 2021 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range. Q1 2021 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 170 $ 190 Net income per diluted share $ 2.00 $ 2.20 Stock based compensation 14 14 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 48 48 Other 4 4 Total pre-tax adjustments 66 66 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (14 ) (14 ) Adjusted net income $ 222 $ 242 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.60 $ 2.80 Diluted shares 86 86 2021 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 810 $ 890 Net income per diluted share $ 9.40 $ 10.20 Stock based compensation 71 71 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 189 189 Other 15 15 Total pre-tax adjustments 275 275 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (63 ) (54 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,020 $ 1,110 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 11.90 $ 12.70 Diluted shares 87 87 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006088/en/