 

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.02.2021, 12:00  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

05.02.2021 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
     
For Immediate Release   04 February 2021
     
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
   
RE: Dividends
     
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 February 2021, record date as of the 12 February 2021 & payment date is the 05 March 2021:
     
     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.082800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.221200
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.339800
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.037100
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.013800
     
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson   Yvonne Lappin
    Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration 05.02.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT       For …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eckert & Ziegler: EMA bestätigt, PENTIXAPHARM Leitkandidat PENTIXAFOR kann direkt in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Altaktionäre
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG APPOINTS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
DGAP-DD: Fritz Nols AG deutsch
Aurubis AG: Aurubis startet optimitisch in das laufende Geschäftsjahr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis starts the current fiscal year with optimism
EQS-Adhoc: Mobimo Holding AG: Herausforderndes, aber doch erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr
Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
EQS-News: CAG International AG: CAG International AG executes term sheet for the acquisition of Innovative ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividende (deutsch)
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividende
15.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Mitteilung über Indexänderung (deutsch)
15.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Mitteilung über Indexänderung
15.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Change of Index for various sub-funds
07.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividende (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividende
07.01.21
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
2
Was haltet Ihr von den neuen "Vanguard LifeStrategy ETFs" ?
04.02.21
4
Richtige Gewichtung meines Depots
03.02.21
217
ETF- Horizon Marijuana Life Science wo handelbar?
03.02.21
17
Deutscher Mittelstandsanleihen Fonds
02.02.21
6
Robotics