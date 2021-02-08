FDA grants Breakthrough Device Designation for Roche's Elecsys Growth Differentiation Factor-15 (GDF-15) assay to help identify patients suitable for innovative treatment addressing unintentional weight loss in cancer patients

FDA BDD acknowledges the importance of GDF-15 testing in identifying eligible cachexic patients with solid tumours to be treated with Pfizer's investigational drug PF-06946860

Unintentional weight loss (cachexia) is a highly prevalent complication of cancer, affecting more than half of all cancer patients worldwide, potentially leading to significant functional impairment and increased risk of death

Successful cachexia treatment can potentially contribute to improved cancer treatment worldwide





Basel, 8 February 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to their Elecsys GDF-15 assay as a companion diagnostic (CDx) in cancer treatment. This in vitro diagnostic immunoassay is intended for measurement of Growth Differentiation Factor-15 (GDF-15) in cachectic patients 18 years of age and older with solid tumours for treatment with Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) investigational drug PF-06946860.

Cachexia is a metabolic disorder and comorbidity that occurs with several chronic diseases including cancer, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). It impacts more than 30 million people globally. Cachexia manifests as marked involuntary body weight loss, muscle atrophy, and reduced appetite, progressing to significant functional impairment and increased risk of death.¹ Elevated GDF-15 is associated with cachexia in cancer patients. Cachexia is a highly prevalent complication of cancer, affecting between 50 to 80% of all cancer patients. This range depends on the tumour type, the patient response to tumour progression and on individual body type.²

“We are pleased to partner with Pfizer to address this unmet medical need in oncology through strong companion diagnostics”, said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “The FDA BDD grant for the Elecsys GDF-15 assay shows the importance of these strong partnerships. The ability to detect elevated GDF-15 in patients who are experiencing weight loss may provide a precision-medicine approach to identifying patients likely to respond to a GDF-15 therapeutic treatment.”

About Elecsys GDF-15

Elecsys GDF-15 is a quantitative serologic, two-incubation step electrochemiluminescence immunoassay (ECLIA) using the sandwich test format for the detection of GDF-15 in human serum. The Elecsys GDF-15 assay is indicated as an aid in identifying cachectic patients 18 years of age and older with solid tumours for treatment with PF-06946860. The electrochemiluminescence immunoassay “ECLIA” is intended for use on cobas e immunoassay analyzers. GDF-15 has CE approval in several intended uses in cardiology including risk prediction of major bleeding events of atrial fibrillation patients, risk stratification of patients with acute coronary syndrome or chronic heart failure.