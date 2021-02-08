 

Emerald Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13716204. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate.



