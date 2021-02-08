Emerald Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 am ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13716204. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 25, 2021.