 

Westwater Resources Begins Definitive Feasibility Study on the Coosa Graphite Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

Westwater Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: WWR), a battery graphite development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on Coosa Graphite Project located in Alabama. Westwater has awarded the preparation of the DFS to a team of experienced and reputable engineering and consulting companies led by Samuel Engineering. The companies include:

  • Samuel Engineering, Inc.: Samuel Engineering is a full service, multi-discipline, project development and execution company located in Denver, Colorado. They will serve as the lead company for the DFS bringing together the overall report, the economic model and integrated process design and layouts.
  • Dorfner Anzaplan mbH: Dorfner Anzaplan specializes in process design and engineering services for advanced graphite beneficiation projects. Dorfner Anzaplan is currently operating Westwater’s pilot plant in Germany to purify graphite and produce battery graphite products for Westwater.
  • Harper International, Corp.: Harper International specializes in the design of complete thermal processing solutions and technical services essential for the production of advanced materials. Westwater recently utilized Harper International to test thermal purification of graphite in a high temperature vertical furnace system.
  • Thompson Engineering, Inc.: Thompson Engineering is an Alabama-based engineering, environmental and geotechnical company.
  • Benchmark Minerals Intelligence: Benchmark Minerals is a well-known graphite market research company.

Since August 2020, Westwater has been designing, constructing and operating a pilot program to produce advanced battery-grade graphite products. The data generated and the experience gained from its operation is being utilized to inform the DFS and to provide a +/- 15% cost estimate for Phases I and II of our commercial-scale graphite processing plant.

  • Phase I will build and operate a full-scale 7,500 metric tonne per year battery graphite processing plant producing our three products, ULTRA-PMG, ULTRA-CSPG, and ULTRA-DEXDG
  • In the Phase II, the capacity will be increased to produce 15,000 metric tonnes per year. The DFS will address both Phase I and Phase II of the commercial-scale plant.

Westwater’s Definitive Feasibility Study will also identify long-lead items and provide detailed specifications for these items to be ordered, as well as prepare designs and drawings for the detailed engineering phase prior to construction. The DFS is scheduled to be completed by the end of the second quarter of FY2021. Westwater plans to utilize the Definitive Feasibility Study as a basis for engaging financial institutions and to start the construction of the plant, which is anticipated for the end of 2021. Completion of Phase I is planned for the end of 2022, with production anticipated in 2023.

