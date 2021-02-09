 

Polarcus Appointment of Joint Provisional Liquidators

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

Polarcus Limited (in provisional liquidation) (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) refers to the announcements made on 26 January 2021 (Polarcus Addressing Long Term Financing Structure Following Financial Default and Polarcus: Notices Of Enforcement) and on 2 February 2021 (Polarcus: Lenders Withdraw Support Of Ongoing Vessel Operations). Capitalized terms in this announcement have the same meaning as given in those announcements.

Throughout the above-referenced period, the Board has continued to have regard to the developing financial position of the Company, including the events of default that have occurred, the enforcement action which resulted in the Vessel-owning companies being transferred to a company controlled by the Lenders, and the Lenders confirming their withdrawal of continuing support of the Vessels' operations. The Board has at all times taken steps in the best interests of the Company having regard to the interests of the Company's creditors as a whole.

The Board remains focused on pursuing a restructuring of its indebtedness and maintaining the underlying business as a going concern. Discussions between the Company and its creditors, including the Secured Creditors, remain ongoing.

In furtherance of the Board's desire to effect a restructuring and to maximize value for all creditors, the Company filed an application with the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands ("Court") seeking the appointment of Soft Touch Provisional Liquidators over the Company, with a specific mandate to work alongside the Board to pursue a restructuring in the interests of all creditors (the "JPL Restructuring Application").

On 8 February 2021, David Griffin and Andrew Morrison of Suite 3212, 53 Market Street, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1203, Cayman Islands ("FTI Cayman") and Lisa Rickelton of 200 Aldersgate St, Barbican, London EC1A 4HD ("FTI London") were appointed as Joint Provisional Liquidators ("JPLs") by an order of the Court ("Order"). Their appointment has immediate effect, and the JPLs are specifically authorized by the Court to take all necessary steps to develop and propose a restructuring of the Company's financial indebtedness with a view to making a compromise or arrangement with the Company's creditors or any class thereof. The JPLs intend to discuss and consult with the Board wherever practicable throughout their tenure acting as agent for and on behalf of the Company, and to work alongside the Board in pursuing a restructuring and in ensuring that returns to creditors are maximized.

The Board retains all powers of management conferred on it by the Order, subject to the appropriate and necessary oversight and monitoring of the JPLs as regards the exercise of such powers. The Board and the boards of directors of the Company's subsidiary entities will continue, working alongside the JPLs as appropriate, to engage with the creditors, employees, other stakeholders and third parties in relation to the business and operations of the Polarcus group.

The Company will publish further announcements to update the Company's stakeholders on the progress of the restructuring as and when appropriate.

Management Contacts

Duncan Eley, CEO
+971 4 43 60 915
duncan.eley@polarcus.com

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO
+971 50 559 8175
hp.burlid@polarcus.com

For media enquiries to the JPLs please contact:

Ben Brewerton/ Elizabeth Adams, FTI Consulting

Ben.brewerton@fticonsulting.com 07703 329963

elizabeth.adams@fticonsulting.com 07974 982331

For other enquiries to JPLs please contact:

Polarcus@fticonsulting.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polarcus Appointment of Joint Provisional Liquidators Polarcus Limited (in provisional liquidation) (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) refers to the announcements made on 26 January 2021 (Polarcus Addressing Long Term Financing Structure Following Financial Default and Polarcus: Notices Of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Polarcus: Lenders withdraw support of ongoing vessel operations
26.01.21
Polarcus: Notices of enforcement
26.01.21
Polarcus Addressing Long Term Financing Structure Following Financial Default

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.02.21
2
Polarcus Aktien die 0,00 Euro kosten