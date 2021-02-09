 

Virgin Galactic Appoints Seth Zaslow as Vice President of Investor Relations

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, today announced the appointment of Seth Zaslow as Virgin Galactic’s Vice President of Investor Relations.

Seth will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations function. He will serve as the primary liaison between Virgin Galactic and the investment community overseeing all aspects of investor relations policies and initiatives.

Seth has over 25 years’ experience in various investor relations and finance roles. Prior to his appointment, Seth led the investor relations program for AMC Networks. During his tenure at AMC, Seth oversaw the creation of the investor relations function in connection with AMC’s successful spin-off from Cablevision Systems Corporation in 2011. Prior to AMC, Seth held various senior financial and operational roles at Cablevision, Time Warner Inc. (predecessor to WarnerMedia) and Time Warner Cable (since acquired by Charter Communications).

He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelors of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University.

Commenting on the new appointment, Jon Campagna, Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Galactic, said:

“I’m delighted to have Seth join our team. He has a wealth of investor relations experience and has worked extensively with newly formed public companies. His appointment signifies the growing scale of our operations as we continue to build towards commercial service. Seth’s appointment will help strengthen and expand Virgin Galactic’s relationship with the investment community.”

Seth Zaslow, Vice President of Investor Relations, Virgin Galactic, commented:

“I’m delighted to be joining the Virgin Galactic team at this exciting time. This position, in partnership with the leadership team, will play an important role in transforming the way our business communities perceive the opportunity space exploration provides.”

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.



Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
