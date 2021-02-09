 

Prudential offers NeuroFlow platform to improve mental health of disability claimants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 18:00  |  53   |   |   

Behavioral health conditions impact 50 million Americans.1 Despite the growing need for resources, insufficient access to care remains the greatest barrier to addressing issues including anxiety, depression, grief, and substance use disorder.2 Prudential Group Insurance (Prudential), a business unit of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), is helping to improve access to care by offering NeuroFlow, a behavioral health and care management solution and tool, to its disability insurance claimants. Prudential believes this access will help improve disability outcomes for its claimants, including helping them return to work.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005895/en/

Kristin Tugman, Ph.D., CRC, LPC, Vice President of Health and Productivity Analytics and Consulting Practice, Prudential Group Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

Kristin Tugman, Ph.D., CRC, LPC, Vice President of Health and Productivity Analytics and Consulting Practice, Prudential Group Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

NeuroFlow provides access to care coordination services and crisis intervention, as well as self-service tools for psychoeducation, relaxation, coping skills training and more. The platform leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to inform measurement-based care such as identifying at-risk claimants and to recommend tools and content through the app intended to improve their disability experience and outcomes. Unlike other mental health applications, users will have access to a real-life care coordinator for additional support. As part of its commitment to managing its claims effectively and helping claimants return to work, Prudential’s work with NeuroFlow expands its prominent behavioral health resources, including manager sensitivity training and ongoing industry research to address the three barriers to mental health improvement: awareness, stigma and access to care.

“Prudential has long advocated for addressing the psychological impact that accompanies injuries or illnesses that put someone out of work. That need has become much more urgent with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Kristin Tugman, vice president of Health and Productivity Analytics and Consulting Practice for Prudential Group Insurance. “The drastic changes to how we live and work have only made our mental health crisis worse and more complex. Improving access to behavioral health resources was a natural next step in supporting our claimants and helping them return to work.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential offers NeuroFlow platform to improve mental health of disability claimants Behavioral health conditions impact 50 million Americans.1 Despite the growing need for resources, insufficient access to care remains the greatest barrier to addressing issues including anxiety, depression, grief, and substance use disorder.2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces 2020 Results
02.02.21
Prudential to launch new managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital
25.01.21
Prudential Financial announces new leader of US insurance and retirement businesses
14.01.21
Genesis Healthcare, Inc. selects Prudential to oversee $1.1B in retirement assets
11.01.21
Prudential partners with US Department of Veterans Affairs to support military community’s financial well-being