Huami Corp Invests $5 Million in Hyperfine Research D Round to Support Accelerated Application of Disruptive MRI Technology

Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) today announced that it has invested $5 million in Hyperfine Research’s D round of funding, which closed on February 3, 2021. Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology, developing both consumer and industrial health technologies. The company believes its miniaturization engineering expertise dovetails with efforts to miniaturize medical imaging technology which can disrupt the locations, applications and costs of medical imaging. Hyperfine Research is pioneering MRI imaging with its portable Swoop system, which received FDA 510(K) clearance in August of 2020.

“In the same way that new depth and granularity of data from wearable devices has changed health population management, we see the miniaturization of imaging technology changing the places and speed at which clinicians can evaluate patients,” said Huami’s chief operating officer, Mike Yeung. “We are excited to participate with Hyperfine in support of their mission.”