FOX News Channel’s Hit Late Night Program The Greg Gutfeld Show Moves to Weeknights at 11 PM/ET

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) hit primetime Saturday talk show The Greg Gutfeld Show hosted by Greg Gutfeld will expand to a full weeknight schedule, announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. The program will launch in the second quarter of 2021 and air weeknights at 11 PM/ET, followed by FOX News @ Night, which will move to 12 AM/ET, increasing the hours of live and original programming on FNC to 21 per weekday. A replacement primetime weekend program for Gutfeld’s 10PM/ET Saturday evening show will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars.”

Mr. Gutfeld added, “This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path. Every day someone comes up to me to ask when are we going nightly, so now that we are, there will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it’s their idea!”

A comedic hour featuring parodies on current events and signature monologues, The Greg Gutfeld Show has continued to outpace its late night competition since launching in 2015. In 2020, the program delivered its highest rated year on record, and was the most-watched weekend show in the key younger demo in all of cable news (2.5 million Total Viewers; 400,000 in the 25-54 demo). The Greg Gutfeld Show also surpassed various late-night programs airing on broadcast in total viewers, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show.

Mr. Gutfeld joined FNC in 2007 and has served as one of the co-hosts of The Five since the program launched nearly ten years ago and will continue in his role there as well. Featuring a robust conversation on the leading issues and news stories of the day, The Five consistently ranks among the highest rated programs in all of cable news averaging 3.7 million viewers and 600,000 in the 25-54 demo in 2020. The Five also ranked third in total viewers in cable news overall in 2020, making it the only non-primetime program to rank in the top five, and delivered its highest-rated year in program history.

A libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and blogger, Mr. Gutfeld has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies. Prior to joining FNC, Mr. Gutfeld was the editor-in-chief of Men's Health magazine. He later became editor-in-chief of Stuff, where he increased circulation from 750,000 to 1.2 million and created controversy month after month and also helmed Maxim magazine in the UK.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Mr. Gutfeld holds a B.A. in English. He has authored five New York Times bestselling books including the latest, "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help.” He also maintains his own site, The Daily Gut, where he writes about the news and pop culture of the day, from a conservative libertarian humorous slant.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

