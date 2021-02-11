 

SouthGobi Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer, Resignation of Chief Operating Officer, Appointment of Vice President of Public Relations and Re-Designation of Vice President of Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 04:33  |  75   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that effective from February 10, 2021, (i) Mr. Weiguo Zhang (“Mr. Zhang”) has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (the “CFO”); (ii) Mr. Aiming Guo (“Mr. Guo”) has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (the “COO”) and a member of the Health, Environment, Safety and Social Responsibility Committee (the “HESS Committee”); (iii) Mr. Alan Ho (“Mr. Ho”) has been appointed as the Company’s acting CFO; (iv) Mr. Munkhbat Chuluun (“Mr. Chuluun”) has been appointed as the Vice President of Public Relations and as a member of the HESS Committee; and (v) Mr. Tao Zhang has been re-designated from Vice President to Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Zhang has resigned as CFO due to other work arrangements. Mr. Zhang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Board expressed its great gratitude to Mr. Zhang for his leadership, guidance and commitment to the Company since his appointment in June 2018.

Mr. Guo has resigned as COO due to other work arrangements. Mr. Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Board expressed its great gratitude to Mr. Guo for his commitment and efforts on behalf of the Company since his appointment in June 2018.

Mr. Ho, age 37, previously held the position of Controller of the Company, has over 15 years of financial accounting, auditing and corporate finance experience. Prior to joining the Company in 2013, Mr. Ho was the audit manager in Ernst & Young, overseeing the audits of numerous public companies in diverse industries. Mr. Ho holds a Bachelor of Economics and Finance from the University of Hong Kong and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer, Resignation of Chief Operating Officer, Appointment of Vice President of Public Relations and Re-Designation of Vice President of Sales VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that effective from February 10, 2021, (i) Mr. Weiguo Zhang (“Mr. Zhang”) has tendered his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
ObsEva Provides Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
SouthGobi Announces Fulfillment of Resumption Guidance and Resumption of Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
08.02.21
SouthGobi Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
26.01.21
SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders’ Meeting