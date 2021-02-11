 

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG reports further positive development in its core business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 07:30  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Bastei Lübbe AG reports further positive development in its core business

11.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG reports further positive development in its core business

  • Successful autumn publishing programme drives positive business development
  • Sales increase to EUR 70.8 million
  • EBIT rises by 108 percent to EUR 7.5 million
  • Increased full-year forecast confirmed

Cologne, 11.02.2021. The trade publisher Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) today published its earnings for the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year. In the period from 1 April to 31 December 2020, the Group increased its consolidated sales by 13.9 percent to EUR 70.8 million (previous year: EUR 62.1 million) despite the difficult general conditions.This pleasing development resulted from the very good Christmas season with new releases from bestselling authors such as Ken Follett and Dirk Rossmann, as well as growing sales from eBooks and digital audio formats.

Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved to EUR 7.5 million in the reporting period compared with EUR 3.6 million in the prior-year period. EBIT includes the non-recurring income from the legal settlement with the former executive bodies in the amount of EUR 1.1 million. When comparing with the previous year, it should be noted that the previous period also included income from the disposal of the puzzle division in the amount of EUR 0.4 million outside normal business operations. The EBIT margin is 10.7% (previous year: 5.8%).

"The current figures support our strategy and our focus on inspiring content in both the print and digital formats. Despite a difficult environment for stationary sales channels, we were nevertheless able to successfully reach readers with our autumn publishing programme," says Joachim Herbst, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe. "Sales growth goes hand in hand with higher profitability, although the result also includes one-off effects."

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG reports further positive development in its core business DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Bastei Lübbe AG reports further positive development in its core business 11.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
wallstreet: online capital AG: Erfolgsgeschichte geht weiter - mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro AuM
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: EBITDA-Prognose für das Jahr 2020 übertroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG setzt positive Entwicklung im Kerngeschäft fort (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG setzt positive Entwicklung im Kerngeschäft fort
22.01.21
Bastei Lübbe: Ken Follett und Co. sorgen für besser als erwartete Zahlen
21.01.21
Verlagshaus Bastei Lübbes übertrifft seine Erwartungen
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
21.01.21
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021
21.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 / 2021 voraussichtlich besser als prognostiziert ab (deutsch)
21.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 / 2021 voraussichtlich besser als prognostiziert ab
21.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe to close 2020 / 2021 financial year presumably better than expected

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:41 Uhr
2.670
Bastei Lübbe auf dem Weg zum internationalen Medienunternehmen
03.02.21
668
Bastei Lübbe AG - zurück in eine bessere Zukunft
21.01.21
4
Bewegung bei Bastei Lübbe