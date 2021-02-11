CytRx is Added to the LD Micro Index

The Index is designed to give the most accurate representation of the intraday activity of microcap stocks in North America. It employs a mixture of screening for inclusion and manual exclusion where deemed appropriate.

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced that it is now a part of the LD Micro Index (the “Index”).

The Index is market cap-weighted and is comprised of 1,189 companies in the U.S. and Canada with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million. For more information, please visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/the-index

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro, commented:

"We are honored to have CytRx as one of our new additions, and it speaks volumes to the amount of hard work, that Steve Kriegsman, John Caloz, and the entire Board and Management team have put in over the years. They are tackling some of the biggest issues mankind faces, and we wish them the greatest success moving forward.”

Steven A. Kriegsman, CytRx’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are very pleased to join the LD Micro Index at such an exciting time in CytRx’s development. This accomplishment comes following our progress in 2020 with Orphazyme and the interim results recently announced in ImmunityBio and NantKwest’s Phase 2 clinical trials of a novel combination immunotherapy including aldoxorubicin, which we believe can help drive stockholder value in the future. We remain optimistic about the role aldoxorubicin can play in combating aggressive cancers.”

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics principally to treat patients with cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anticancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to ImmunityBio, Inc. In addition, CytRx's other drug candidate, arimoclomol, was sold to Orphazyme (Nasdaq: ORPH) Orphazyme A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange: ORPHA.CO) in exchange for milestone payments and royalties. Orphazyme is testing arimoclomol in four indications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease and sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and have filed an NDA for NPC with a PDUFA date of June 17, 2021. CytRx Corporation’s website is www.cytrx.com.