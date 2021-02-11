 

Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Verafin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:05  |  43   |   |   

NEW YORK and ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a global technology company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions. The agreement to acquire Verafin was announced on November 19, 2020.

The transaction accelerates Nasdaq’s ongoing evolution into a leading SaaS technology provider and significantly strengthens its existing regulatory and anti-financial crime solutions. Looking ahead, Verafin’s capabilities will be expanded to service a global ecosystem of Tier-1 and Tier-2 banks and broker-dealers, many of which currently leverage Nasdaq’s technology to detect market manipulation and abuse.

“At Nasdaq, we believe that fair, secure and transparent markets are vital to creating strong economies that move the world forward,” said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. “Nasdaq’s global reach combined with Verafin’s powerful analytics, robust data insights, and innovative investigation tools, will create a next generation suite of solutions to fight financial crime and promote integrity throughout the financial ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome Verafin’s talented employees into the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting local institutions in Newfoundland and Labrador to promote continued innovation.”

Verafin will continue to operate in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador as a stand-alone organization aligned with Nasdaq’s Market Technology business. Verafin’s existing executive leadership team will continue to lead the company.

Financial Considerations:

As previously disclosed in Nasdaq’s press release on November 19, 2020 regarding the acquisition of Verafin, the inclusion of Verafin increases the growth potential of Nasdaq, resulting in management’s outlook for organic revenue growth in the Market Technology business of 13-16% CAGR over the medium-term (3-5 years), and an increase to its outlook for the broader Solutions Segments businesses to achieve a 6-9% organic revenue CAGR over the medium-term.

Nasdaq is now updating its outlook for the organic growth in non-GAAP operating expenses over the medium-term to 3-6% up from the 2-4% amount previously announced, reflecting the strong growth expectations of Verafin and our combined anti-financial crime technology offering.

Nasdaq includes acquisitions in its organic growth calculations after they have been part of Nasdaq for 12 months, and as such, Verafin’s impacts on organic revenue and non-GAAP expense growth will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Verafin NEW YORK and ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a global technology company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Verafin, an industry pioneer in anti-financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date January 29, 2021
08.02.21
Delisting of Securities of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation from The Nasdaq Stock Market
08.02.21
Nasdaq Receives Investment Canada Act Approval and Announces Expected Closing Date for its Acquisition of Verafin
08.02.21
Nasdaq Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation
05.02.21
Nasdaq Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for the Third Consecutive Year
04.02.21
Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
04.02.21
Nasdaq’s European Debt Market Showed Continued Growth in 2020
02.02.21
Nasdaq January 2021 Volumes
02.02.21
Nasdaq Agrees to Sell U.S. Fixed Income Business to Tradeweb Markets
01.02.21
Delisting of Securities of Superconductor Technologies Inc.; Gulfport Energy Corporation; Apex Global Brands Inc.; Pareteum Corporation; and Youngevity International, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market