Nasdaq Completes Acquisition of Verafin

The transaction accelerates Nasdaq’s ongoing evolution into a leading SaaS technology provider and significantly strengthens its existing regulatory and anti-financial crime solutions. Looking ahead, Verafin’s capabilities will be expanded to service a global ecosystem of Tier-1 and Tier-2 banks and broker-dealers, many of which currently leverage Nasdaq’s technology to detect market manipulation and abuse.

NEW YORK and ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a global technology company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Verafin , an industry pioneer in anti-financial crime management solutions. The agreement to acquire Verafin was announced on November 19, 2020.

“At Nasdaq, we believe that fair, secure and transparent markets are vital to creating strong economies that move the world forward,” said Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nasdaq. “Nasdaq’s global reach combined with Verafin’s powerful analytics, robust data insights, and innovative investigation tools, will create a next generation suite of solutions to fight financial crime and promote integrity throughout the financial ecosystem. We are thrilled to welcome Verafin’s talented employees into the Nasdaq family and look forward to supporting local institutions in Newfoundland and Labrador to promote continued innovation.”

Verafin will continue to operate in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador as a stand-alone organization aligned with Nasdaq’s Market Technology business. Verafin’s existing executive leadership team will continue to lead the company.

Financial Considerations:

As previously disclosed in Nasdaq’s press release on November 19, 2020 regarding the acquisition of Verafin, the inclusion of Verafin increases the growth potential of Nasdaq, resulting in management’s outlook for organic revenue growth in the Market Technology business of 13-16% CAGR over the medium-term (3-5 years), and an increase to its outlook for the broader Solutions Segments businesses to achieve a 6-9% organic revenue CAGR over the medium-term.

Nasdaq is now updating its outlook for the organic growth in non-GAAP operating expenses over the medium-term to 3-6% up from the 2-4% amount previously announced, reflecting the strong growth expectations of Verafin and our combined anti-financial crime technology offering.

Nasdaq includes acquisitions in its organic growth calculations after they have been part of Nasdaq for 12 months, and as such, Verafin’s impacts on organic revenue and non-GAAP expense growth will begin in the first quarter of 2022.