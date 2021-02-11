 

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Corvus. In addition, Corvus expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Corvus currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its Phase 3 clinical trial of CPI-006 and development of its other product candidates, with any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 11, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com or H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company’s second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

