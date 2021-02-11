 

Kennedy Wilson Announces the Early Results In Connection With Its Previously Announced Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) (the “Company”) announced today the results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, February 9, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”).

As of the Early Tender Time, $576,465,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Holders of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time, not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer received today, for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, the “Total Consideration” of $1,015.00, which includes an “Early Tender Premium” of $30.00. In addition to the Total Consideration, such holders also received, in respect of such Notes, accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the Notes to, but not including, today. The Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) was satisfied today upon the consummation of the Company’s previously announced offering of senior notes.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, including the withdrawal deadline, which was 5:00 p.m., New York City time on February 9, 2021, remain unchanged and are set forth in an Offer to Purchase (the “Offer to Purchase”), dated January 27, 2021. Accordingly, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn. The Company is making the Tender Offer only by, and pursuant to, the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 Midnight, New York City time, at the end of February 24, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), unless extended or earlier terminated. Holders of Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time and at or before the Expiration Time will only be eligible to receive the “Tender Offer Consideration” of $985.00, which is the Total Consideration less the Early Tender Premium, for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes. In addition to the Total Consideration or Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will also receive a payment for accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date of the Notes to, but not including, the applicable settlement date.

Payment for all Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase will be made promptly after the Expiration Time.

If more than the Maximum Tender Amount of Notes are validly tendered, and Notes are accepted for purchase, the amount of Notes that will be purchased will be prorated as described in the Offer to Purchase. Only Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time and at or before the Expiration Time will be subject to possible proration. The Company reserves the right, but is not obligated, to increase the Maximum Tender Amount in its sole discretion. The Company will return any Notes not accepted for purchase promptly after the Expiration Time.

The Company has engaged BofA Securities to act as the dealer manager for the Tender Offer. The Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Tender Offer is D.F. King & Co., Inc. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and related offering materials are available by contacting the Information Agent at (877) 732-3613 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 or by email at kwinc@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to BofA Securities by email at debt_advisory@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offer is not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Tender Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Tender Offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by BofA Securities or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate both on our own and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., UK, and Ireland.

KW-IR



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Announces the Early Results In Connection With Its Previously Announced Tender Offer Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) (the “Company”) announced today the results as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, February 9, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $1 billion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Prices $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
27.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
27.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces Tender Offer for Up to $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
25.01.21
Kennedy Wilson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings