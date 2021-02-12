Takeda’s Maribavir Phase 3 Clinical Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Superiority to Conventional Antiviral Therapy in Transplant Recipients With Refractory, With or Without Resistance, Cytomegalovirus Infection/Disease

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings Digital Experience announced new, late-breaking Phase 3 data from the TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial, for the investigational drug TAK-620 (maribavir) which met its primary endpoint of superiority compared to conventional antiviral therapies (investigator assigned treatment, [IAT], one or a combination of ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir) in transplant recipients with refractory, with or without resistance (R/R), cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease. Overall, more than twice as many (55.7%; n=131/235) transplant recipients with R/R CMV infection/disease treated with maribavir achieved confirmed CMV viremia clearance at Study Week 8 (end of treatment phase), the study’s primary endpoint, as compared to 23.9% (n=28/117) of those on conventional antiviral therapies (95% CI: 32.8%, 22.8–42.7; p<0.001).1*†‡

The study’s key secondary endpoint was met by demonstrating maribavir's improvement over conventional therapies in clearance of CMV viremia and associated symptom control maintained through Study Week 16.1

Transplant recipients receiving maribavir exhibited lower incidence of treatment-related toxicities common with conventional antiviral therapies. Those receiving maribavir experienced lower rates of treatment-related neutropenia vs. valganciclovir/ganciclovir (1.7% [4/234] vs. 25% [14/56]) and acute kidney injury vs. foscarnet (1.7% [4/234] vs. 19.1% [9/47]). Any treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were 97.4% (228/234) for maribavir and 91.4% (106/116) for the conventional therapy group. TEAEs leading to study drug discontinuation were 13.2% (31/234) in the maribavir group and 31.9% (37/116) in the conventional therapy group. Two treatment-related serious TEAEs led to death (1 patient per treatment group).

“We are pleased that the SOLSTICE trial, which compared maribavir to available antiviral treatments for transplant patients with refractory/resistant cytomegalovirus infections, met its primary endpoint. More than half the patients who received maribavir were able to have their CMV infections treated successfully for 8 weeks and experienced less neutropenia and acute kidney injury compared to currently available treatments valganciclovir/ganciclovir and foscarnet, respectively,” said Francisco M. Marty, MD, Associate Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School. “These new findings are a promising advance in the quest for potential new treatments of CMV for transplant recipients.”