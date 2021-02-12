 

BlackRock Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 13:55  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 26, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.075
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.194
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.032
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for the iShares …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Spineway Expansion in Asia

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
BlackRock Canada Announces Custodian Changes for the iShares Gold Bullion ETF and iShares Silver Bullion ETF
01.02.21
BlackRock Completes Acquisition of Aperio
30.01.21
Plug Power: Warum der Einstieg von Blackrock kein Vertrauensbeweis ist
27.01.21
BlackRock Canada Updates the Risk Rating for the Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
26.01.21
Blackrock-Chef mahnt Konzernbosse zu mehr Einsatz für Klimaschutz
26.01.21
BlackRock-Aktie: Ein Kauf-Kandidat für Warren Buffett?
24.01.21
Diese Aktie hat die Dividende gerade um 14 % erhöht: Jetzt ein Kauf?
24.01.21
Fällt Bitcoin jetzt auf 0 Euro?
21.01.21
BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock
18.01.21
Deutsche Bank, SAP, SNP Schneider, Xiaomi, BlackRock, Tesla, JPMorgan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
12
Klimaschutz-Wende beim Finanzgiganten?: BlackRock-Manager hören auf Greta: Nachhaltigkeit wird Inves