 

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 15:00  |  57   |   |   

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $3.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million before deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Corvus. All of the shares are being offered by Corvus. In addition, Corvus has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,285,714 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Corvus currently expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its Phase 3 clinical trial of CPI-006 and development of its other product candidates, with any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com or H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com.

