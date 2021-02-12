 

 Light Media Q4 Revenues Surge 500%

Atlanta, GA and New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that its Q4 Revenues surged 500%. 

“Light Media Network hit all cylinders in Q4, delivering a 500% increase in sales revenue, driven by clients seeking to capitalize on strategic market positioning in the #7 Atlanta metro market.  As a measure to sustain this momentum in 2021 and beyond, Light Media Network closed a key strategic sales transaction, which is on-track to see steady sales growth on a monthly basis.  

“Light Media is currently seeking a strategic merger/acquisition transaction for even greater critical mass.  As COVID-19 clouds continue to dissipate, Light Media Network is extremely well-positioned to lead, succeed and grow its market leadership position for many years to come,” said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network.

About Light Media: Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.comwww.LightMediaHoldings.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Light Media Network
404-893-5752
lgmh@lightmedianetwork.com




