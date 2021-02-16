Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Energy Summit on March 1-3, 2021

The presentation will include a question and answer session with a Credit Suisse renewable energy stock analyst focused on carbon negative renewable natural gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel, and other below-zero-carbon projects that Aemetis is undertaking to maximize the value of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard and federal Renewable Fuel Standard.

CUPERTINO, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will make a one hour presentation and also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Credit Suisse 2021 Virtual Energy Summit on March 1-3, 2021.

McAfee’s presentation will feature the Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas Project and the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant. The presentation will be posted on the Investors section of the Aemetis website at http://www.aemetis.com/investors/presentation/ .

The Aemetis Carbon Zero jet and diesel plant design commercializes patented technology exclusive to Aemetis for the production of renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel for aviation and commercial truck markets. The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant has a planned capacity of 23 million gallons per year and will be located at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former US Army ammunitions plant in Riverbank, California.

Aemetis recently announced a $2 billion bid process to airlines and fuel blenders for the Carbon Zero 1 plant.

The Carbon Zero process converts renewable waste biomass such as waste orchard wood into renewable hydrogen, then uses the hydrogen along with zero carbon sources of electricity (solar, hydro-electric, wind) and low carbon feedstocks to produce zero carbon and drop-in fuels. The jet and diesel fuels may be used in today’s airplane, truck, and ship fleets without significant changes in fueling infrastructure or engines.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 renewable jet and diesel plant, the Aemetis Central Dairy Biogas renewable natural gas project, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes ethanol plant include $38 million of grant funding and other support from the USDA, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and PG&E’s energy efficiency program.