 

RingCentral Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 22:04  |  13   |   |   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today appointed former U.S. Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan to the company’s board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006024/en/

Arne Duncan, courtesy of RingCentral

Arne Duncan, courtesy of RingCentral

“Over the past year we have learned the importance of being able to communicate effectively from wherever we are,” said Secretary Duncan. “RingCentral’s vision of enabling people to learn and work from anywhere presents some intriguing opportunities for us all to rethink how this next generation of communications technologies will empower us as individuals, families, businesses and our communities. I look forward to working with my fellow board members on this exciting journey.”

Secretary Duncan was U.S. Secretary of Education from January 2009 through December 2015 as part of the Obama Administration. Prior to his federal government service, he was CEO of Chicago Public Schools for eight years, and he is currently a senior fellow at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. He is also the managing partner at Emerson Collective, an organization dedicated to removing barriers so people can live to their full potential. He currently leads Chicago CRED, a nonprofit trying to achieve a transformative reduction in gun violence in Chicago. Secretary Duncan graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1987, majoring in sociology.

“Secretary Duncan brings a broad understanding and experience of the challenges that our communities will have to address over the next decade,” said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO of RingCentral. “RingCentral appreciates the knowledge, experience and perspectives of trusted advisors. I am excited to have him join our Board on this journey. I know his contributions will have a great impact.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center   solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RingCentral Appoints Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan to Board of Directors RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today appointed former U.S. Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan to the company’s board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) +107% in 2020, +10% YTD 2021. Why Kevin O’Leary is ...
MicroStrategy Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire ...
Titel
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:02 Uhr
RingCentral Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
11.02.21
RingCentral Leads with First Place and Highest Growth in 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS North American Market Report from Frost & Sullivan
10.02.21
Lush Cosmetics Selects RingCentral through CDW to Power Cloud Communications Globally
08.02.21
Zane Long, RingCentral SVP Global Channel Sales, Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chief
03.02.21
Foundation Building Materials Modernizes Business Operations with RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solution
02.02.21
RingCentral Helps Developers Bring Video Meetings, Calls, and Transcription to Their Business Apps
20.01.21
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call