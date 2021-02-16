 

Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  







