Ross Stores Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m.
Eastern time.
Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.
A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #6207398, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 9, 2021.
