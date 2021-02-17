 

Ross Stores Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Dublin, California, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:  ROST) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.rossstores.com.

A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #6207398, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 9, 2021. 


CONTACT: Connie Kao
925-965-4668
connie.kao@ros.com



