 

Erwan Faiveley Will Not Seek Re-Election to Wabtec Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021, 12:30  |  11   |   |   

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today announced that Erwan Faiveley has informed the company’s Board of Directors he does not intend to seek re-election at the company’s Annual Meeting in May 2021. Faiveley has served on the Wabtec Board since 2016.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Erwan for his service and leadership that helped shape Wabtec into the corporation it is today,” said Al Neupaver, Chairman of Wabtec. “He saw the company through incredible growth and played a significant role in successfully navigating the strategic combination of Faiveley Transport and Wabtec Corporation as one of the world’s leading rail equipment companies.”

“It has been an honor to serve on Wabtec’s Board of Directors,” said Erwan Faiveley. “While the decision not to seek re-election and relinquish our family’s seat on Wabtec’s Board was difficult, it was necessary given the time and investment required as we expand our family’s wine business and operations from France to California. The Faiveley family will remain significant Wabtec shareholders and believe the company is well-positioned to drive profitable growth.”

As a new Fortune 300 company and an industry leader in innovative technologies, Wabtec is committed to creating an inclusive culture that is reflective of the company’s forward progress and values. Wabtec has retained a Board search firm to help meet the needs of the evolving company and bring a diverse profile and experience to Wabtec’s leadership team.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly-engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Erwan Faiveley Will Not Seek Re-Election to Wabtec Board of Directors Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today announced that Erwan Faiveley has informed the company’s Board of Directors he does not intend to seek re-election at the company’s Annual Meeting in May 2021. Faiveley has served on the Wabtec Board since 2016. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Sesen Bio Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of its Biologics License Application for ...
MedMen Announces Equity Private Placement
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences and Wake Forest University School of Divinity Partner to Address HIV Epidemic ...
MedMen Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Masco Corporation Launches $50 Million Venture Capital Fund
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Wabtec Debuts on Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.20
4
Wabtec