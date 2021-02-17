AbCellera to Present at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

A live audio webcast may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce costs, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. To learn more, please visit us at www.abcellera.com.

