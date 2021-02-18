 

BigCommerce Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Weather-Related Power Outages Across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that the company has rescheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings release and conference call due to widespread, weather-related power outages across Central Texas.

The company will now report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, February 22, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 7799601. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.

Following the completion of the call through 8:00 p.m. ET on March 1, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 internationally with conference ID 7799601. A webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.bigcommerce.com for 12 months.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Skullcandy, Sony, and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

