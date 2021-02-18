BigCommerce Reschedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Due to Weather-Related Power Outages Across Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading software as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online, today announced that the company has rescheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings release and conference call due to widespread, weather-related power outages across Central Texas.



The company will now report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, February 22, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1347 from the United States and Canada or (914) 800-3909 internationally with conference ID 7799601. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from BigCommerce’s investor relations website at http://investors.bigcommerce.com.