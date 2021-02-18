 

PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Listing Application with NASDAQ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 20:25  |  99   |   |   

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to provide, further to its Press Release dated February 2nd, 2021, an update on the Company’s application to list its common shares (“Shares”) on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange (“NASDAQ”). NASDAQ is the second largest exchange by market capitalization worldwide, and is home to many of the world’s best technology companies.

The Company is pleased to announce that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently approved PyroGenesis’ Shares for listing in the US. The only remaining request from the SEC, before rendering the Company’s Shares effective, is that upon final NASDAQ acceptance, the Company provides the SEC with at least 3 days’ prior notice of its intended listing date.

With respect to the NASDAQ application, the Company is pleased to announce that it believes it has responded to all questions to the full satisfaction of the exchange. The last outstanding item at this time, before final NASDAQ acceptance, is to have the Company’s Shares become eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC eligibility is required in order to create a seamless electronic process of trading and thereby enhance liquidity of the Company's Shares. This is currently in process with DTC.

As previously disclosed, there will not be a concurrent financing associated with this listing nor will there be a reverse stock split.

“We are pleased to be in the final moments before a NASDAQ listing,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “We have been extremely satisfied with the increased visibility our recent uplisting to Canada’s premiere exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), has had. We expect this move to NASDAQ will further increase awareness of PyroGenesis and its offerings, both within the financial community and amongst potential clients. Upon final NASDAQ approval, the Board of Directors of PyroGenesis will choose a listing date that will be most beneficial to the Company while taking into consideration other events that are taking place.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Listing Application with NASDAQ MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market in the United States
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
PyroGenesis Files Form 40-F Registration Statement with the SEC

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:02 Uhr
1.809
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete