 

La-Z-Boy Announces Changes to Legal and Finance Teams

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that Raphael Richmond, Senior Director of Corporate Compliance and Employment Law, will succeed Stephen K. Krull as Vice President and General Counsel, effective April 25, 2021, concurrent with the company’s new fiscal year. She will also hold the role of Chief Compliance Officer. In a related move, Uzma Ahmad, Senior Director of Corporate Law and Assistant Secretary, has been appointed Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, also effective on April 25, 2021. Krull previously announced his retirement and will work with Richmond and Ahmad to ensure a smooth transition.

As the Company’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Richmond will be La-Z-Boy’s chief legal officer, responsible for managing the overall legal and compliance functions for the company. Ahmad will be responsible for corporate and securities law for the company, reporting to Richmond, while also working closely with the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors on corporate governance matters.

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “Since joining La-Z-Boy in 2019, Raphael has been accountable for litigation and employment matters as well as leading the company’s overall compliance efforts. She is a high-caliber legal executive with a wealth of experience and will continue to serve the company well in her new role. Over the past two years, Uzma has handled securities law matters for La-Z-Boy while working closely with the senior leadership team and Board of Directors on disclosure and corporate governance matters. In my role as Chairman of the Board, I look forward to continuing to work with Uzma and benefiting from her significant expertise and wise counsel as she becomes Corporate Secretary. Both attorneys will make significant contributions in their new roles.”

The company also announced moves in the Finance and Accounting area that will be effective at the beginning of the Fiscal 2022 year, concurrent with Robert G. Lucian assuming the Chief Financial Officer role. Lindsay Barnes, Vice President, Corporate Controller, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer, will become Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, succeeding Lucian, and retaining the role of Treasurer. In addition, Jennifer McCurry, Director of Financial Reporting, has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, succeeding Barnes.

