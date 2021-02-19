The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SAH) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sonic is the subject of a report published by Bloomberg on February 18, 2021. In the article titled “CEO Charged With Choking Woman Garners Board Support, Not Rebuke: Governance watchdogs say a firmer response is needed after Sonic Automotive’s David Smith was charged with assaulting a woman,” Bloomberg reported that “barely 24 hours after his release, Sonic’s board — more than a quarter of which is made up of Smith family members, including the CEO’s father and 93-year-old founder O. Bruton Smith — said it believed he was innocent and pledged its ‘steadfast’ support.” Bloomberg added that “Sonic’s ownership structure gives the company more room to shrug off any potential backlash, … The Smith family has about 80% of the voting power despite holding only a third of the shares outstanding because of a dual-class structure with supervoting stock.”

