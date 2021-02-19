 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 14:00  |  110   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, announces that it has awarded the contract to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished product for its formulation of AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine or DMT”), to Canadian-based Dalton Pharma Services (“Dalton”).

Dalton is a Health Canada approved, and FDA inspected, GMP contract provider of integrated chemistry, drug development and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Dalton is a class 4 controlled substance licensed manufacturer with Health Canada and has extensive experience in synthesizing psilocybin and tryptamine derivatives.

As work has now begun on the synthesis of DMT, the Company will be filing its pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) meeting request with the U.S. FDA shortly, and has already started work on the planning of its Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies.

“We are very pleased to have appointed Dalton Pharma Services to synthesize our GMP DMT supply,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “Based on positive pre-clinical data, the Company believes that DMT may help treat patients who have suffered from a stroke, which is one of the most devastating injuries a human being can experience.”

DMT Background

N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, is a hallucinogenic tryptamine drug producing effects similar to those of other psychedelics like LSD, ketamine, psilocybin and psilocin. DMT occurs naturally in many plant species and animals and has been used in religious ceremonies as a traditional spiritual medicine by indigenous people in the Amazonian basin. DMT can also be synthesised in a laboratory.

At higher doses, DMT has a rapid onset, intense psychedelic effects, and a relatively short duration of action with an estimated half-life of less than fifteen minutes. Like other hallucinogens in the tryptamine family, DMT binds to serotonin receptors to produce euphoria and psychedelic effects. Because the effects of DMT do not last very long, it has been referred to in some circles as the “businessman’s trip”.

Named the “Spirit Molecule” by Dr. Rick Strassman, an American clinical associate professor of psychiatry and DMT research pioneer, DMT has been shown to induce neuroplasticity in a number of key preclinical studies. DMT is believed to activate pathways involved with forming neuron connections and has been shown in studies to increase the number of dendritic spines on cortical neurons. Dendritic spines form synapses (connections) with other neurons and are a major site of molecular activity in the brain.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, announces that it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
10.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Study Protocol
08.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical Studies
03.02.21
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss New DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD, PhD
01.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Stroke Treatment Clinical Research Program with Psychedelic Drug DMT “The Spirit Molecule”
22.01.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Final Summary on Accelerated Warrants

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:27 Uhr
1.276
Medikament gegen Coronavirus?!?
07.03.20
3
Es geht los...