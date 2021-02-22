Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Tryg Forsikring A/S, rated A1 by Moody’s, has mandated Danske Bank and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual investor meetings in the Nordics on Monday and Tuesday 22-23 February 2021, with a view to arranging a SEK 1bn (no grow) Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction (the "Transaction") with a target of 5 years to first call, subject to market conditions. The notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and will feature a principal write-down loss absorption mechanism with a discretionary reinstatement condition.

MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market / No PRIIPs KID: The target investors of the Notes are only eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No packaged retail and insurance-based investment products ("PRIIPs") key information document ("KID") has been prepared as the Notes are not available to retail investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk

