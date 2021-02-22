 

NantHealth to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, February 25

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 12:52   

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company’s performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 844-309-3709 from the U.S. or Canada, or 281-962-4864 from international locations, passcode 9786375. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth helps its customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications, and other industries, to automate, understand, and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.



