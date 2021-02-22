Gold Standard Ventures Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Jonathan Awde from the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Awde for his tremendous contribution and services as the Co-Founder, former President and CEO, and Director, and wishes him all the best in his future.



“Jonathan was instrumental in the creation and success of Gold Standard Ventures over the past decade,” said Jason Attew, President and CEO. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”