Sodexo and PartsSource form Industry Partnership to Advance Healthcare Technology Management Innovation

Across North America, healthcare facilities are challenged by the cost of managing and maintaining their medical equipment. This partnership expands the current capabilities of Sodexo Healthcare, whose clients will enjoy optimized performance, driven by an evidenced-based approach to healthcare technology management, and a range of analytics to deliver better outcomes. Sodexo is gaining access to the PartsSource software, data and operational support to leverage an evidence and outcome-based method that will contribute to improving patient care, healthcare quality, and productivity of human and medical capital.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare industry leaders, Sodexo and PartsSource, have partnered to enhance healthcare technology management for their healthcare clients across North America. Sodexo and PartsSource improve healthcare providers’ financial health and the lives of patients and care teams by ensuring optimal equipment maintenance and availability. In joining forces, both companies will deliver enhanced clinical outcomes by leveraging a software-enabled, evidence-based medical device supply chain, and a proactive medical equipment repair and maintenance service offering.

Through this partnership, PartsSource will expand its network of highly technical service partners in its recently launched On-Site Service marketplace offering with curated and credentialed access to over 1,300 service engineers from its base of 3,500 hospital clients.

Healthcare systems across the U.S. and Canada are concerned with operating costs, equipment maintenance, and patient fears associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Sodexo and PartsSource are responding to these challenges with data-driven methods to provide comprehensive asset management to address operational challenges.

“Sodexo Healthcare brings a suite of innovative best-in-class solutions that are inextricably linked to clinical care delivery. Analytics powered by real-time data helps us prioritize tasks that keep the patient at the forefront of care. We are taking this opportunity to invest in our Healthcare Technology Management business to further strengthen our efficacy in delivering value and improved performance for our healthcare clients,” said Catherine J. Tabaka, CEO for Sodexo Healthcare North America. “Through our partnership with PartsSource we are enhancing our healthcare technology management expertise and continuing to drive financial and clinical outcomes for our clients with supply chain reliability and resiliency.”