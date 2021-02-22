Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Additional Executive Leadership Appointments

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced two additional executive leadership appointments. Tim Storms has been named Chief Risk Officer of both companies, effective immediately following the decision by John Turpen to step down as Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Turpen will continue to support Mr. Storms and the Company until March 31, 2021, to ensure an effective transition. Shannon Jurecka has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Human Resources Officer, effective April 1, 2021, to advance the Company’s commitment to developing world-class talent and a high-performance culture. Mr. Storms and Ms. Jurecka will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. and Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

As previously announced, Mr. Storms, who most recently served as Chief Risk Officer of the Commercial Banking’s Real Estate businesses at JPMorgan Chase & Co, was appointed Executive Vice President, Head of Risk Transformation at Texas Capital Bank in January 2021. Since that time, he has been working closely with Mr. Turpen and the risk management team to immerse himself in the organization and its approach to risk management. As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Storms will manage all risk functions, enterprise risk management practices and programs, and regulatory compliance. He will be responsible for the strategic development and execution of continued enhancements to the Company’s risk management culture and capabilities that will further optimize proactive risk assessment and mitigation. As chair of the Executive Risk Committee, Mr. Storms will oversee the risk management framework and the bank’s risk appetite statements.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Jurecka will be responsible for the Company’s human capital strategy, including talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits, and employee engagement. Ms. Jurecka brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in Human Resources. She joins Texas Capital Bank from Celanese Corporation, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer since 2017. Before joining Celanese, she held various senior positions in Human Resources at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, including in Global Risk, Consumer Operations and as the Bank of America West Region Sites Human Resources Executive. Ms. Jurecka has a strong track record of successfully managing top talent development programs and executing strategic human capital objectives across global platforms.