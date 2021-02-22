 

XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 17:55  |  54   |   |   

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced that the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) function, released on January 26, 2021 for eligible customers in China, was driven for a cumulative distance of 1,023,884 km within its first 25 days – a clear demonstration of its strong appeal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005707/en/

XPeng P7 smart EV sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 smart EV sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

The NGP function, which requires XPeng’s autonomous driving system XPILOT 3.0 and is supported by the XPeng P7 Premium and Wing versions, conducts automatic navigation assisted driving from A to B based on the navigation route set by the driver. The function is available on Chinese highways covered by high-precision maps. The NGP’s cumulative mileage driven reached the first 500,000 km within 14 days, and the second 500,000 km in 11 days.

During the 25 days from January 26 to February 20, automatic lane changing and overtaking were conducted 131,484 times, and automatic highway ramp entering and exiting were conducted 105,943 times.

XPeng vehicles overall drove a cumulative 17,267,171 km across China during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday week, from February 11 to February 17, 2021. This distance driven by battery-powered vehicles - equivalent to 431 journeys round the equator - consumed 3,033,612 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 1,086 tons of carbon emission reduction, or 217,000 trees planted.

Over the CNY holiday week, XPeng customers utilized their vehicles’ intelligent long-distant route charging planning function 30,779 times to plan their long-haul trips. With average energy consumption of 16.88 kWh/100 km per vehicle, cumulative energy recuperation reached 882,724 kWh during the holiday, enough to drive another 5.23 million km, equivalent to 7 round trips between the earth and the moon.

Currently, the XPeng P7 is equipped with the most robust autonomous driving architecture and hardware among production models in China, and is the only mass production car with a 360-degree dual camera and radar fusion perception system for added safety. These enable the NGP to automatically adjust speed limit, switch to highways, enter and exit ramps, and automatically optimize lane choices and conduct overtaking. The NGP covers a wider range of driving scenarios and situations, with a higher lane change success rate, and lower driver intervention requirement, than similar functions in other models on the market.

XPeng’s XPILOT 3.0 system was used for a total of 25,326 hours during the CNY week, with 353,010 km under NGP highway driving and 2,171,293 km under Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

The XPeng voice assistant, which can activate the majority of in-car functions by continuous dialogue with driver and passengers, was used 1,315,763 times during the holiday period, with 1,052,530 intelligent navigation routes provided.

For more P7 related photos & videos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OMuY5PLYolm_OZXdLCezocvPH7tTX4 ...

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPeng P7 Driven Over 1 Million km Under Control of Navigation Guided Pilot XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, announced that the Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) function, released on January 26, 2021 for eligible customers in China, was driven for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
ExOne Adds ABC Corporation as 3D Printer Sales Partner in South Korea
FREYR to Participate in BTIG Energy Transition EV Day Conference
MSCI to Launch Investment Solutions as a Service in Collaboration with Microsoft
Coeur Mining, Inc. to Offer Senior Notes
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
XPeng to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 8, 2021
04.02.21
XPeng Ships Second Batch of G3 Smart Electric SUV for Customers in Norway
04.02.21
LYNX: XPeng: Elektrofahrzeughersteller mit viel Potential?
03.02.21
Wachstum: Xpeng, Q&M Dental, SAP – Unglaubliche Wachstumschancen!
01.02.21
Dow Jones, Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, Novavax, CureVac - Opening Bell
01.02.21
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
28.01.21
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
26.01.21
XPeng launches OTA upgrade for P7
25.01.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Enorme Chancen"; Ehang, GameStop, VW, Tesla, Xpeng, Plug Power, Clean Power, Xiaomi, Bitcoin

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
184
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?