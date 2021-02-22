 

DGAP-News Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option program and sold for option holders has been set

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option program and sold for option holders has been set

22.02.2021 / 21:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 22 February 2021 - As announced today, the management board of Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to issue new shares under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights with regard to the existing stock option program for current and former employees, directors and supporters of Delivery Hero and its subsidiaries. 560,274 new ordinary registered shares ("New Shares"), representing approx. 0.27% of Delivery Hero's registered share capital, will be issued to beneficiaries of the stock option program who have exercised their stock options. Delivery Hero's registered share capital will be increased by an amount of EUR 560,274.00 from EUR 208,820,900.00 to EUR 209,381,174.00.

Approximately 440,000 of these New Shares have been placed with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilt offering upon instruction and for the benefit of certain beneficiaries, including both management board members of Delivery Hero, current or former managing directors of subsidiaries of Delivery Hero and current or former employees of Delivery Hero or its subsidiaries, inter alia, so that they can finance the exercise prices and income taxes. The placement price for the New Shares was set at EUR 111.50. Delivery of the New Shares to institutional investors is expected for 26 February 2021. UniCredit Bank AG acted as Sole Bookrunner on the share placement.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

