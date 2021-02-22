Berlin, 22 February 2021 - As announced today, the management board of Delivery Hero SE (" Delivery Hero "), with the consent of the supervisory board, resolved to issue new shares under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights with regard to the existing stock option program for current and former employees, directors and supporters of Delivery Hero and its subsidiaries. 560,274 new ordinary registered shares (" New Shares "), representing approx. 0.27% of Delivery Hero's registered share capital, will be issued to beneficiaries of the stock option program who have exercised their stock options. Delivery Hero's registered share capital will be increased by an amount of EUR 560,274.00 from EUR 208,820,900.00 to EUR 209,381,174.00.

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option program and sold for option holders has been set
22.02.2021 / 21:03

Approximately 440,000 of these New Shares have been placed with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilt offering upon instruction and for the benefit of certain beneficiaries, including both management board members of Delivery Hero, current or former managing directors of subsidiaries of Delivery Hero and current or former employees of Delivery Hero or its subsidiaries, inter alia, so that they can finance the exercise prices and income taxes. The placement price for the New Shares was set at EUR 111.50. Delivery of the New Shares to institutional investors is expected for 26 February 2021. UniCredit Bank AG acted as Sole Bookrunner on the share placement.

