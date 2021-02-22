 

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:10  |  40   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Cannae investor relations website at investor.cannaeholdings.com to view the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which are included in its Letter to Shareholders.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Cannae will host a conference call, today, February 22, 2021 at 5:00pm (Eastern Time), to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the access code 10151933. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 Million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 9.5% of Ceridian representing approximately 14 Million shares.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Cannae investor relations website at investor.cannaeholdings.com to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members
10.02.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. II Filing of S-1
10.02.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Austerlitz Acquisition Corp. I Filing of S-1
09.02.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
25.01.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $250 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. and Alight Solutions Merger